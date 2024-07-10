John Hunt family latest: Murder suspect Kyle Clifford left army two years before BBC commentator’s wife and daughters killed

The man wanted in connection with the triple crossbow murder in Bushey left the British Army two years before BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt’s wife and two daughters were killed.

Mr Clifford, who is the subject of a massive police manhunt, left the armed forces in 2022 following a brief period of service, The Independent understands.

Mr Hunt’s wife, Carol, 61, along with two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property in Bushey on Tuesday evening.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the women died at the scene in Ashlyn Close shortly after emergency services arrived just before 7pm, Hertfordshire Police said.

Police have been searching through the night for 26-year-old Mr Clifford from the Enfield area, with an extensive manhunt now under way in Hertfordshire and north London.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach him as he may be carrying a crossbow potentially used in the triple murder alongside other weapons, according to police.

16:22 , Joe Middleton

Residents around Ashlyn Close have started to lay flowers by the police cordon.

Some are tearful as they approach the scene near where broadcaster John Hunt lived with his family.

His wife Carol, along with two of their daughters, Louise and Hannah, were killed in the attack.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Enfield Council issues statement on Clifford manhunt

16:16 , Joe Middleton

Enfield Council has issued a statement to say that people should “carry on as normal” while police continue their manhunt to find Kyle Clifford.

In a statement, it said: “You will be aware of the news of the suspect Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area, wanted in relation to a triple murder in Bushey.

“We have been advised by the Police that there is no perceived threat to the public so the guidance is to carry on as normal.

“Local schools have been advised that end of day school procedures should continue as per usual.

“There will be an enhanced police presence in the area and around some schools to provide reassurance to pupils and parents.”

Watch: ‘He may still be armed’: Public urged not to approach Bushey murder suspect Kyle Clifford

16:09 , Joe Middleton

Home secretary Yvette Cooper urgently considering if tougher crossbow laws needed

15:49 , Joe Middleton

The Home secretary Yvette Cooper is urgently considering the findings of a Home Office review to see if tougher crossbow laws need to be introduced in the wake of the deaths of the wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt.

The previous Conservative government had considered tightening the laws around crossbows after would-be assassin Jaswant Singh Chail was encouraged by an AI chatbot to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 with a loaded crossbow to kill the late Queen.

Currently, there is no requirement to have a licence for a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

A department spokesperson said: “This is an appalling incident and the home secretary is being kept updated by the police.

“We keep legislation under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced.

“The home secretary will swiftly consider the findings to see if laws need to be tightened further.”

Kyle Clifford served in the armed forces

15:41 , Joe Middleton

Kyle Clifford left the British Army in 2022 following a brief period of service, The Independent understands.

It is not clear why Mr Clifford left the armed forces after such a short period of time.

Children at primary school kept indoors as police search for Kyle Clifford

15:28 , Joe Middleton

Children at a primary school in Enfield have been kept indoors as police search for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford.

Jade-Simone Bacon, headteacher of St Michael’s CofE Primary School in Brigadier Hill, in Enfield, said pupils have not been allowed to go outside.

But parents will be able to pick up their children at “the normal time” at the end of the school day, Mrs Bacon confirmed.

She said: “We’ve locked both buildings and just kept the children inside. So we’ve not had them on the field or the playground. It’s not a lockdown as in under the desks or hidden or anything, it’s just a lighter lockdown.

“We have just kept them within the building as though it were like a wet playday so we don’t cause the children any distress and we keep everything as calm as possible.”

Mrs Bacon said the police carried out a “reassurance visit” to the primary school on Wednesday.

Armed police search a home in Enfield as manhunt continues

15:16 , Joe Middleton

Armed police have raided a property on Rendlesham Road, Enfield, on Wednesday as the manhunt for Kyle Clifford continues.

Two helicopters were spotted circling the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, North London, and video footage obtained by The Sun showed armed police enter a property.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s a really heavy response — and shocking for everyone to see.

“They charged in and spent quite a while in the home. It didn’t seem like anyone was there”.

Deaths of Carol Hunt and her two daughters ‘utterly devastating’, says BBC

15:02 , Joe Middleton

As part of a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the broadcaster described the incident which involved the deaths of Carol Hunt her two daughters as “utterly devastating”. Carol is the wife of racing commentator John Hunt.

The note read: “The news today about John Hunt‘s family is utterly devastating.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

Police at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where three women were killed (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Pictured: Aerial view of scene where Carol Hunt and two of her daughters were killed

14:49 , Joe Middleton

An aerial view of the scene at Ashlyn Close in Bushey where John Hunt’s wife, Carol, and two of her daughters were killed.

A manhunt is still ongoing for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area. He is wanted in connection with the triple murder, police said.

(PA)

Messages of condolence posted on social media by racing world

14:42 , Joe Middleton

Messages of condolence were posted on social media by figures from the racing world after BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt’s wife, Carol, and two of their daughters were killed.

ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman wrote in an entry on X, formerly Twitter: “No words needed for what has happened to HuntyCaller and family today.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you.”

The Amateur Jockeys Association of Great Britain and Beverley Racecourse were among others sending their sympathies.

Neighbours ‘shocked and horrified’ by deaths

14:30 , Zander Butler

Neighbour Jill Philips, 70, said she was “shocked and horrified” to learn about the killings.

Ms Philips told The Independent: “Nothing like this has ever happened around here before.

“As neighbours, we are just shattered. We are shocked and horrified. I can’t imagine to think how their family are coping.”

Police at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Watch: Public urged not to approach Bushey murder suspect Kyle Clifford

14:24 , Joe Middleton

Pictured: Carol Hunt with BBC commentator husband John

14:15 , Joe Middleton

As we reported earlier, the three women killed in a crossbow attack in Bushey, Hertfordshire, are Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt and two of their daughters.

The BBC confirmed that Mr Hunt’s wife and two daughters, Hannah and Louise, had died. Mr Hunt is pictured below with his wife Carol.

Police have issued a direct plea to potentially armed triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford to “make contact” as the manhunt continues.

Clifford, from Enfield, north London, is wanted over the deaths of the women, aged 25, 28 and 61, who were found fatally injured in a house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

(Supplied)

Home secretary Yvette Cooper kept ‘fully updated’ as manhunt continues

14:11 , Joe Middleton

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said she is being fully updated on the ongoing manhunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford.

Posting on X, she said: “The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community.

“I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support @HertsPolice with any information about this case.”

The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community.



Victims were wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt

13:55 , Joe Middleton

The three women killed in Bushey on Tuesday are the wife and two daughters of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt.

Three women – aged 25, 28 and 61 – were found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property on Tuesday evening, believed to be the home of Mr Hunt, who has a wife and three daughters.

The victims were the wife of John Hunt, Carol, along with two of their daughters, Louise and Hannah.

A massive manhunt has been launched for their suspected killer, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed by police to be armed and in Hertfordshire or north London.

Emergency services on scene as police hunt Kyle Clifford

13:46 , Andy Gregory

Resident says he was told to stay indoors due to fears of ‘man on the loose with crossbow'

13:32 , Andy Gregory

Simon Powler, 49, a tennis coach who lives nearby to the scene in Bushey, said: “I got told to go inside because a man might be on the loose with a crossbow.”

Asked how he felt about the situation, he said: “I’m a realist about what goes on behind closed doors.

“It’s shocking though – I do boast about the fact that we live close enough to Watford to walk, and close to London. And while it’s really freaky and sad, we still live in a nice area.

“I don’t know what’s made that person tip over the edge.”

Triple murder will send shockwaves through community, police and crime commissioner says

13:17 , Andy Gregory

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who have been shockingly killed in this terrible incident in Bushey.

“It will no doubt send shockwaves through the local community and across Hertfordshire.

“I am being kept updated by the police and I urge the public to support the police with any information about the whereabouts of the named suspect.”

Watch: Police issue direct plea for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford to call 999

13:02 , Andy Gregory

New police press statement in full

12:47 , Andy Gregory

Here is the full statement from superintendent Jon Simpson at the press conference held moments ago:

“Police were called to a property in Ashlyn Close, just before 7pm last night. Officers attended alongside colleagues in the East of England Ambulance Service and on arrival found three women with serious injuries.

“Sadly despite their best efforts, the women – who are believed to be related – died a short time later at the scene. The victims are aged 25, 28 and 61. Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women, in what we believe is a targeted incident.

“We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area of Hertfordshire. The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used.

“If members of the public see Kyle Clifford they are urged not to approach him at any point, and to dial 999 immediately. Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police via 999

“Beyond the immediate search operation, a major crime inquiry has been launched and we also appeal to the public for any information relating to the incident. This incident will be of course of concern to local residents. Additional local officers will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

(Sky News screengrab)

Suspect urged to contact police

12:43 , Andy Gregory

Kyle Clifford has been urged to make contact with the police.

In a direct plea to the subject of the current manhunt, superintendent Jon Simpson said: “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police via 999.”

Forensic officers at the scene in Ashlyn Close (James Manning/PA)

Other weapons beside crossbow may have been used, police say

12:41 , Andy Gregory

Other weapons besides a crossbow may have been used in the triple murder, police have said.

Superintendent Jon Simpson told a press conference: “Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women, in what we believe is a targeted incident.

“We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area of Hertfordshire.

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used.”

Police reveal ages of three victims in Bushey triple murder

12:40 , Andy Gregory

The three female victims in the triple murder are aged 25, 28 and 61, Hertsfordshire Police superintendent Jon Simpson has told a press conference.

Resident describes hearing screaming prior to ‘absolute chaos’ in Ashlyn Close

12:31 , Andy Gregory

A resident of Ashlyn Close in Bushey where police are investigating the murders of three women said they heard screaming on Tuesday evening as the “absolutely traumatic” incident unfolded.

The 46-year-old, who did not wish to share their name but works in the media, said: “It was between 6.30pm and 7pm last night and it literally just sounded like kids, somebody, screaming, and then it was more shrill and I was like, ‘that’s definitely a woman screaming’, and within 15 minutes, it was absolute chaos.

“We had armed police running down, screaming ‘stay in your house’ ... they shut us off and basically put us into lockdown.”

The resident said multiple ambulances, helicopters and “at least 16 police cars” arrived at the scene quickly, with armed police going from house to house to question locals, request doorbell camera footage and tell them to stay indoors.

The woman said she was upset and stressed to know a man sought in connection with the triple murder is still at large, adding: “It’s really, really stressful now to think that that happened in such a close vicinity and none of us were aware and none of us could help.

“It’s just absolutely traumatic, I think, for the family involved, for everyone.

“I think that’s the stressful thing, that it happened at peak family time between 6pm and 7pm, when people were probably cooking for their kids and getting their kids ready for bed, and all of us in a tight little road, completely unaware of the trauma and tragic circumstances that other people were going through at that particular time.”

Neighbour ‘shocked beyond measure'

12:21 , Oliver Castle, in Bushey

Resident Jill Phillips, a 70-year-old who lives nearby, told The Independent: “I am shocked beyond measure.

“We are just a quiet area so to hear all this is just shocking. I am horrified and feel sorry for the family.”

Home secretary being kept ‘fully updated’ on investigation

12:19 , Andy Gregory

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has said she is being kept “fully updated” on the investigation.

Ms Cooper said: “The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed [and] with the community.

“I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support [Hertsfordshire Police] with any information about this case.”

The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community.



Councillor says ‘worst thing' previously to happen in area is illegal flytipping

12:17 , Andy Gregory

Local councillor Lawrence Brass, who lives close by the scene in Bushey, said: “I didn’t know them personally but I knocked on their door, I was canvassing a few days ago for the general election.

“I’m sure that their friends will be comforting the remains of the family that are left. These are all my representatives, I know them all.

“At 7pm last night a helicopter landed on the lawn in the development I live in which is 100 yards away from here, but it was an air ambulance, I’m told, and then rumours started circulating about a crossbow.

“The worst thing that’s ever happened in this part of Bushey is a bit of illegal flytipping and then suddenly we get three murders and we’re all a bit shellshocked.

“This is a very traditional, quiet, leafy suburb, we don’t get this sort of thing in this area and I want residents to know that the council will be ensuring that the liaison team is down here and doing everything they can to comfort them and make sure that they are reassured that everything is being done.

“But we’re worried that this guy is still floating around somewhere.”

Neighbour describes family as friendly

11:36 , Andy Gregory

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said. “It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Met Police assisting with investigation

11:31 , Andy Gregory

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is assisting Hertsfordshire Police with its investigation into the suspected triple murder in Bushey.

Suspect Kyle Clifford is from the Enfield area, and police have said it is believed he could be in Hertfordshire or north London.

Pictured: Police present at cordoned-off property on Ashlyn Close

11:17 , Andy Gregory

Police are at the scene on Ashlyn Close, which has been cordoned off following the suspected triple murder at a property on the street.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Neighbour laments ‘tragic’ situation

11:05 , Andy Gregory

A man who lives close to the murder scene in Bushey said the incident was “tragic”.

Riaz, who is in his 50s and declined to give a second name, said: “At 6 o’clock, my wife called me while I was at work, saying ‘there are so many police cars down the road which I’ve never seen before’, and she was distressed.

“I didn’t know [what had happened] at that point, then at that very moment my nephew phoned me saying something tragic had happened and was I okay? I came early evening and I saw the cars and realised something tragic had happened.”

“It’s a serene, quiet road, but there was over a dozen cars here. It’s quite disturbing, but any tragedy like this has a bearing on how you feel.”

He added: “This has been an awful situation and I can’t even imagine what the family must be going through.”

Kyle Clifford may be in possession of a crossbow, police believe

10:41 , Andy Gregory

Police believe Kyle Clifford may be in possession of a crossbow, a spokesperson confirmed to The Independent.

Air ambulance pictured in Bushey on Tuesday

10:12 , Andy Gregory

An air ambulance was pictured in Bushey on Tuesday, according to a resident who shared the below image with the Watford Observer on social media:

@Observer_Owl huge police presence in Bushey tonight, and a chopper at the old American University, hope it's nothing too serious 😟 pic.twitter.com/bxWoGPFDBw — s t u (@stuuuuuey) July 9, 2024

Local officials express ‘deep shock and sadness’ after three women killed

10:04 , Andy Gregory

Local councillors have expressed their “deep shock and sadness” at the suspected triple murder in Bushey on Tuesday.

Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews and Paul Richards said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place in the heart of our local community.

“As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and condolences to their families and all those affected. We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to the inquiry to contact police.”

Witnesses urged to come forward

09:51 , Andy Gregory

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Ashlyn Close between midday and 7pm on Tuesday and who may have witnessed anything related to their investigation to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “Our inquiries will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened.

“But I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.”

Mapped: Police called to Ashlyn Close, Bushey

09:34 , Andy Gregory

The three women believed to have been murdered were found with serious injuries at a property on Ashlyn Close on Tuesday evening, police said.

Public warned not to approach suspect who may be in possession of a weapon

09:28 , Andy Gregory

Members of the public have been urged not to approach 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, with police warning he may still be in possession of a weapon.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.”

Breaking: Police launch urgent manhunt after three women killed

09:26 , Andy Gregory

Detectives are hunting for a man in connection with the deaths of three women.

Officers were called to Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, just before 7pm on Tuesday and found three seriously injured women. They all died at the scene.

Hertfordshire Police has been searching overnight for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London.

Police launch urgent manhunt after three women killed

09:25 , Andy Gregory

