US agrees to pull troops out of Niger

Natasha Booty - BBC News
·2 min read
Colonel Ibro Amadou, an influential member of the military regime in power in Niger, gives a military salute while attending a demonstration for the immediate departure of United States army soldiers deployed in northern Niger in Niamey, on 13 April.
The junta-led nation has turned towards Russia instead [AFP]

All US soldiers are set to leave Niger, ending their role in the fight against Islamist insurgents.

Military leaders in the West African nation have sought closer ties with Russia since seizing power in a coup last year.

On Friday the US also announced than it had agreed to close down its drone base near Agadez, in the Sahara desert.

Niger is in Africa's Sahel region, which is considered the new global epicentre of the Islamic State group.

The US has relied on Niger as its primary base for monitoring regional jihadist activity.

An American delegation is to head within days to Niger's capital, Niamey, to arrange an orderly withdrawal of its more than 1,000 troops.

Friday's announcement follow talks in Washington between the US deputy secretary of state, Kurt Campbell, and Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

It is seen as a blow to US President Biden's administration, which had resisted the move.

The US's $100m (£80m) military base there was built just six years ago, and has played a key role in the US and French strategy to combat jihadists in West Africa.

But Niger's relations soured with both Western countries last year following the coup and the military leaders have sought closer security ties with Russia.

Dozens of Russian military instructors have arrived in Niger in recent weeks, bringing with them a state-of-the-art air defence system, according to state media reports.

Niger has also distanced itself from local democracies and sought stronger regional alliances with fellow junta-led nations Burkina Faso and Mali.

The trio have quit Ecowas - the West African regional body which opposed their military takeovers.

They have also quit the French-backed G5 Sahel force, saying it was ineffectual and undermined African sovereignty, and have launched their own defence pact called the Alliance of Sahel States.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The US attempts a new military deal with Niger in a last ditch effort to stay

    The United States is attempting to create a new military agreement with Niger that would allow it to remain in the country, weeks after the junta said its presence was no longer justified, two Western officials told The Associated Press Friday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said Washington was actively working on options for a revised deal aimed at retaining its foothold in the West African nation. Niger plays a central role in the U.S. military’s operations in Africa’s Sahel region, Washington is concerned about the spread of jihadist violence where local groups have pledged allegiance to al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups.

  • UK minister writes to London police over 'openly Jewish' comment

    British interior minister James Cleverly has written to London's Metropolitan Police after an officer stopped a man who was wearing a traditional kippah cap from crossing a road during a pro-Palestinian march on the grounds he was "openly Jewish". The charity Campaign Against ­Antisemitism released a video late on Thursday which showed a police officer preventing Gideon Falter, its chief executive, from crossing a road in the capital because of the protest on April 13. The officer was videoed telling Falter he feared his presence could prompt a "reaction" because he was "quite openly Jewish".

  • Leinster Hurling Championship: Antrim face four-in-a-row holders Kilkenny in Nowlan Park opener

    Following a difficult league campaign, Antrim begin their Leinster Hurling Championship with a daunting trip to four-in-a-row holders Kilkenny on Sunday (14:30 BST).

  • US agrees to withdraw troops from key drone base in Niger

    The United States agreed Friday to withdraw its more than 1,000 troops from Niger, officials said, upending its posture in West Africa where the country was home to a major drone base. The long-expected move effectively marks a new regional gain for Russia, which has ramped up its focus on Africa and backed military regimes in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell accepted the call to remove troops in a meeting in Washington with the prime minister of the junt

  • Unpacking Biden's Claim that Trump Called US Soldiers 'Suckers' and 'Losers'

    While attempting to sway voters ahead of the 2024 election, Biden is often repeating this years-old story about Trump.

  • Why Canadian cancer screening practices are under fire

    We delve into the heated debate surrounding cancer screening guidelines in Canada, with Dr. Iris Gorfinkel offers her insights. From confusing recommendations to potential life-saving breakthroughs, we'll explore the latest medical headlines.

  • Trump forced to listen silently to people insulting him as he trades a cocoon of adulation for court

    NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president

  • How Trump Screwed Up His Lawyers’ Ability to Do Their Jobs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Donald Trump’s antics are finally catching up with him.That is, of course, true in the New York criminal trial as a whole, where Trump may be found guilty of past misconduct. But Trump’s antics are also catching up with him in a narrower, but quite meaningful way.In the New York case, the prosecutors said Thursday that they would not be providing to Trump’s legal team the names of the first three witnesses that the prosecutors would be calling to tes

  • Iran Issues Unprecedented Nuclear Threat in Duel With Israel

    Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANAIran warned on Thursday that it might review its nuclear “doctrine,” threatening a potential break from the publicly stated “peaceful” objectives of its nuclear program.“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” said Ahmad Haghtalab, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, according to Tasnim. “If the Zionist regi

  • New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond

    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju

  • More than half of the US Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers just staged a mass fly-off

    Photos show the mass fly-off of 12 B-2s at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.

  • Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time

    Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.

  • Fox News Anchor Reminds GOP Senator That Trump Killed His Border Deal

    Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover

    The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.

  • Even Jury Selection Can’t Escape Trump’s Racism

    Jabin Botsford / GettyDonald Trump’s defense team reportedly believes that young Black men will help save the former president from a guilty verdict.Lawyers for the former president, who has the dubious distinction of being the first ex-commander in chief to be criminally tried, have been “hoping to spot sympathizers and will focus on younger Black men and white working-class men” as jurors, according to a recent New York Times report.The notion that young Black men might be more easily persuade

  • Trump’s Trial Now Has 12 Jurors—and One Angry Man

    Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio

  • Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset Search

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Rudolph Giuliani’s creditors expanded their probe into the former New York mayor’s finances, filing more than a dozen subpoenas in his bankruptcy case on Friday.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackNigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Biggest, Slips to Fourth PlaceXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015The formal requests, filed Frida

  • Final jurors seated for Trump's hush money case, with opening statements set for Monday

    NEW YORK (AP) — The final jurors were seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an appellate judge rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case as a hectic day in court set the stage for opening statements to begin Monday. The panel of New Yorkers who will decide the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president took final shape after lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of potential jurors on whether they can impartially judge Trump in the city where he built his real

  • ‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing

    Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.

  • Trump loses bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits while he fights criminal charges in the 2020 election case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers' request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden