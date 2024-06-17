US aircraft carrier counters false Houthi claims with 'Taco Tuesdays' as deployment stretches on

Jon Gambrell
·5 min read

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER IN THE RED SEA (AP) — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower may be one of the oldest aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, but it's still fighting — despite repeated false claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The Houthis and online accounts supporting them repeatedly have alleged they hit or even sank the carrier in the Red Sea as it leads the U.S. response to the rebels' ongoing attacks targeting both commercial vessels and warships in the crucial waterway.

That's put its leader, Capt. Christopher “Chowdah” Hill, and his social media profile directly in what has become an increasingly bizarre internet front line as the campaign goes on. And while he shrugs off his posts, they represent the new level of information warfare the Navy is having to fight as it faces its most intense combat since World War II and tries to keep the morale of the nearly 5,000 personnel aboard the Eisenhower high and munitions ready as their deployment stretches on.

“I think it’s been about two or three times in the past six months we’ve allegedly been sunk, which we have not been," Hill told The Associated Press during a recent visit to the carrier. "It is almost comical at this point. They’re attempting to maybe inspire themselves through misinformation, but it doesn’t work on us.”

The visit by two AP journalists and others to the Eisenhower represents part of the effort the Navy has made to try to counter the Houthi claims. While on board for about a day and a half, journalists escorted by sailors crisscrossed the nuclear-powered ship's 1,092-foot (332-meter) length. AP journalists also repeatedly circled the Eisenhower from the air in a Seahawk helicopter.

Other than rust on its side from the hot, humid Red Sea air and water apparently leaking from a pipe in a dining room, the ship appeared no worse for wear. Its flight deck bore no blast damage or gaping holes, just the stink of jet fuel, pooled puddles of oily water and the scream of engines before its F/A-18 fighter jets took flight.

The other half of the information warfare effort has been Hill himself, a native of Quincy, Massachusetts, something noticeable immediately in his South Boston accent. While even the secretive leader of the Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, has name-dropped the carrier in speeches while making false claims about the vessel, Hill has offered ceaselessly positive messages online about his sailors on board.

Videos of flight operations from the bridge and images of sailors eating cookies in the captain's chair are constant staple. After one false Houthi claim, Hill responded by posting images of cinnamon rolls and muffins in the bakery on board the Eisenhower — a subtle jab at the claims.

“The whole intent of the social media outreach was to connect with families, to bring them closer to the ship,” Hill said. "So if I can post pictures of sons and daughters, husbands and wives out here, or even fathers and mothers, get it out there, it just kind of brings the family closer to us. And again, that’s our support network. But it also took on another role because everyone else was watching to see what we’re doing.”

Then there's the “Star Wars” memes and images of Captain Demo, the Labrador-golden retriever mix who roams the ship as a support animal for sailors. And as far as the Houthi forces watching his postings, Hill takes special pleasure in writing about “Taco Tuesday” on the ship.

“We’re going to celebrate ‘Taco Tuesdays’ because it’s my absolute favorite day of the week. That will never end," the captain said. "If you call that an information warfare campaign, you can. It’s just who I am, you know, at the end of the day.”

But morale remains a deep concern for Hill and other leaders on board the ship. The Eisenhower and its allied ships have gotten just one short port call during the eight-month rotation so far to Greece. The carrier also has been the most-deployed carrier among the U.S.'s entire fleet over the last five years, according to an analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute's news service.

One sailor, Lt. Joseph Hirl from Raleigh, North Carolina, wore a patch reading: “Go Navy, Beat Houthis.” While that's a play on the classic call for the annual Army-Navy football game, the naval flight officer stressed that he knew the combat was deadly serious.

“It’s pretty much the day-in, day-out stress of knowing that we are being shot at definitely gives a realism to the whole experience that this is not a normal deployment," Hirl said.

Meanwhile, munitions also remain a concern. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro told the U.S. Senate's Armed Services Committee in May the Navy had spent at least $1 billion in armaments to fight in the Red Sea. Every leader on board the Eisenhower that the AP spoke to acknowledged the Navy was trying to use the right weapon against the Houthis, whose asymmetrical warfare sees them use far cheaper munitions.

“My sailors, my ships are priceless — that’s not a calculus I want a captain to have," said Capt. David Wroe, the commodore overseeing the guided missile destroyers escorting the Eisenhower. "Now, using the appropriate effect weapon system on the appropriate threat to preserve magazine depth, to have more missiles, is certainly a germane tactical question.”

For now, the Eisenhower continues its patrol along with the USS Philippine Sea, a cruiser, and two destroyers, the USS Gravely and the USS Mason. It's been extended twice already and there's always the chance it could happen again. But Hill said his sailors remained ready to fight and he remained ready to continue to captain in his style.

“I came to a revelation at some point in my career that, one of the things that all humans require is to be loved and valued," Hill said. "So I shouldn’t be afraid, as a leader, to try to love and value everybody, and also to expect other leaders that I’m responsible for to love and value their sailors.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US warship destroys two Houthi drone boats in Red Sea

    The United States has unleashed a wave of attacks on Houthi sites, destroying seven radars, one drone and two unmanned bomb boats in Yemen in the past 24 hours, its military said.

  • US launches wave of strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen

    The US-led campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels has turned into the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II, according to experts.

  • US Naval forces rescue crew from Greek-owned ship struck by Houthis in Red Sea

    The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Sunday that it had rescued the crew from the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor that was attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on 12 June in the Red Sea. Sailors assigned to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group airlifted the crew out on Saturday, NAVCENT said, adding that one civilian sailor remained missing. On Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the ship's crew was evacuated and that the abandoned vessel was drifting in the Red Sea.

  • Ukraine proves it can target the Russian air force's weakest link

    Ukraine appears to have hit on a strategy to strike back at the Russian jets lobbing glide bombs at its defenses.

  • Ukrainian forces strike Russian airbase with at least 70 drones, targeting Su-34 jets used to drop glide bombs

    Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed the attack to The War Zone.

  • Princess Anne struggles with unruly horse during Trooping the Colour – watch

    Princess Anne had some difficulty taming her horse during the procession for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour

  • Taiwan is one-upping Ukraine's navy to defeat a Chinese invasion

    Taiwan is taking a cue from Ukraine's successful use of naval drones to try to defeat China's formidable navy.

  • Sending Canadian vessel to Cuba alongside Russia's was carefully planned: Minister

    OTTAWA — National Defence Minister Bill Blair's office is defending the decision to send a Canadian ship to Cuba where it docked alongside some of Russia's fleet, calling it a "carefully" planned move to increase its presence in the region.

  • For Ukrainians in Canada, new conscription rules increase pressure to fight

    Dmytro lives a simple life in Winnipeg — baking bread at a supermarket or playing volleyball with fellow Ukrainians. Dmytro, who is non-binary and uses the pronoun they, says they feel safe in a country that accepts them as they are. But they know it's different in Ukraine. "You're going to be looked upon as a person who is weak, a person who is afraid, the person who is working [for] their enemy," said Dmytro, a tall, slim 20-something with a mop of brown hair. They didn't want their age or ful

  • The US has supplied Ukraine with over 4 million shells, as well as tanks and helicopters of Russian origin

    Check out the vast range of military hardware, including weapons of Russian origin, the US has supplied Ukraine, according to the State Department.

  • Canada can no longer be ‘naive’ about the ‘real’ threats it faces: Chief of defence staff

    As Canada’s top soldier, Gen. Wayne Eyre, is set to step down from his post as chief of the defence staff this summer, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Gen. Eyre about the Canadian Armed Forces being a target of foreign interference. Gen. Eyre also discusses the state of Canada’s military, the major challenges during his tenure as CDS, and more.

  • Israel warns of escalation from cross-border fire from Hezbollah

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Intensified cross-border fire from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement into Israel could trigger serious escalation, the Israeli military said on Sunday. "Hezbollah’s increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation, one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement in English.

  • Carnage and Contradiction: Examining a Deadly Strike in Rafah

    Fear plagued Saleh Mohammed al-Hila, 37, on that Sunday. “I was lying on the ground of the tent and told my son, ‘May God save us from this night,’” he recalled. Hamas had launched rockets at central Israel hours earlier, setting off air-raid sirens in the Tel Aviv area for the first time in months. Israel’s military said the barrage had been fired from Rafah — the city in the southern Gaza Strip where Israeli forces were advancing and al-Hila was sheltering with his family in a camp for displac

  • Protecting trainers Canada's priority as France pushes new mission in Ukraine, top soldier says

    Protecting military trainers in the event they're deployed back into Ukraine is the primary concern for Canadian defence planners as France steps up pressure on allies to join its training initiative, Canada's top military commander says.The federal government signaled earlier in the spring it would consider putting non-combat troops back into the embattled Eastern European country when "circumstances are appropriate."Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre received a briefing on the training

  • Israel's army says it will pause daytime fighting along a route in southern Gaza to help flow of aid

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military announced on Sunday that it would pause fighting during daytime hours along a route in southern Gaza to free up a backlog of humanitarian aid deliveries for desperate Palestinians enduring a humanitarian crisis sparked by the war, now in its ninth month.

  • US, South Korea, Japan to Lock In Security Ties Before Inauguration

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, South Korea and Japan will sign a deal to formalize their security partnership against threats from North Korea’s nuclear weapons, cementing ties before America inaugurates its next president in January.Most Read from BloombergFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanHow the US Mopped Up a Third of Global Capital Flows Since CovidUkraine Bid for Global South Support Falters at Swiss SummitDanes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for Cris

  • Sweden says Russian military jet violated airspace

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish fighter jets intercepted a Russian military aircraft after it briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday east of the Baltic island of Gotland, the Nordic country's armed forces said on Saturday. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom called the airspace violation "unacceptable" and said officials from the Russian Embassy in Stockholm would be summoned to his ministry over the incident. The Russian Embassy in Sweden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Netanyahu denounces tactical pauses in Gaza fighting to get in aid

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized plans announced by the military on Sunday to hold daily tactical pauses in fighting along one of the main roads into Gaza to facilitate aid delivery into the Palestinian enclave. The military had announced the daily pauses from 0500 GMT until 1600 GMT in the area from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards. The military clarified that normal operations would continue in Rafah, the main focus of its operation in southern Gaza, where eight soldiers were killed on Saturday.

  • Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah operation, IDF says

    The soldiers were returning from an operation in Rafah when their vehicle is understood to have exploded.

  • Israel announces military pause on Gaza road to let in aid

    Israel's military emphasised that the pauses were not a ceasefire, and combat would continue in Rafah.