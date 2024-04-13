This Is Us cast announce exciting new project

This Is Us cast members Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore, and Chris Sullivan have announced a brand new project.

The three actors are embarking on a new podcast called This Was Us that will go through the show from the start and examine it through a 2024 lens.



The trio made the announcement in an Instagram post, which saw them hanging out in the Pearson family car, alongside details of the premiere date in the caption.

Related: This Is Us star Sterling K Brown pays tribute to late co-star Ron Cephas Jones

"We are SO excited to finally announce that we (big) three are taking back Tuesdays and bringing #ThisIsUs back by way of a rewatch podcast called #ThatWasUs, starting May 14!" they wrote.



"The Pearson's story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on. For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let’s just say our tears served as emotional catharsis...

"Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons.

"So what we'd like to do is really dig in and dig deep. We'll break down each episode, bring on some very special guests, have the tough conversations and maybe do some collective healing along the way??"

NBC

Related: This Is Us boss casts Margaret Qualley in new Amanda Knox true crime drama

The trio have been teasing that they were working together on a secret project for a few months now, and plenty of people speculated exactly what it was.

Meanwhile, a recent episode of Justin Hartley's new show Tracker actually featured a small This Is Us reunion, as Jon Huertas directed his former co-star in it.

Story continues

This Is Us aired on NBC in the US, and is available on Prime Video or Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like