US CDC warns of multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry

A group of Beltsville Small White turkeys spend time in the field at the farm of Julie Gauthier in Wake Forest

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Thursday that public health officials are investigating multi-state outbreaks of salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry.

The CDC said that 109 people from 29 states have gotten sick from salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry such as chickens and ducks.

The states with the highest number of cases are Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma.

No deaths have been reported while 33 people have been hospitalized.

The true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella, the CDC said.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alan Barona)