US FDA staff says Guardant's test may fail to detect some pre-cancerous tumors

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Tuesday raised concerns that Guardant Health's experimental blood test for a cancer of colon or rectum may fail to detect some types of tumors that can later become cancerous.

The reviewers, however, said a benefit would be that the test may increase compliance with screening for colorectal cancer and detect it in earlier stages, potentially helping cure patients and prolong survival.

The company's shares fell 3% in early trading.

The comments come ahead of Thursday's meeting of the FDA's outside advisers. While the agency typically takes decisions based on the recommendations of its advisers, it is not obligated to do so.

If approved, the test, Shield, could become the second blood-based colorectal cancer test in the U.S.

Screening for colorectal cancer is a nearly $20 billion market in the U.S., and despite material progress, 60 million individuals, or 50% remain unscreened, said TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan in a note.

