US Rep. Nancy Mace wins Republican primary challenge in South Carolina after tumultuous term

Jeffrey Collins
·4 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination after a tumultuous second term in South Carolina that saw her go from an enemy to ally of former President Donald Trump and make headlines for plenty of things off the House floor.

Mace defeated challengers Catherine Templeton and Bill Young in voting that ended Tuesday. She will face a Democratic opponent in the general election in the 1st District, which is the closest thing South Carolina has to a swing district in the Republican-dominated state.

Trump’s endorsement — after he called her crazy and terrible in 2022 — is just one of many ways Mace has attracted a spotlight far greater than a typical second-term member of Congress.

She’s a regular on interview shows, often antagonizing the hosts. She calls for her party to moderate on abortion and marijuana but joined some of the farthest right members to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mace has said her positions and beliefs aren’t erratic — she is just reflecting the values of the 1st District, which stretches from the centuries-old neighborhoods of Charleston down the coast to Beaufort County’s booming freshly built neighborhoods of retirees moving to South Carolina from somewhere else.

Her opponents argued that by seeming to land everywhere on issues, Mace is nowhere.

Templeton ran South Carolina’s health and environmental agency to some angst a decade ago and in her only political race finished third in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary won by Gov. Henry McMaster. Young is a Marine veteran and financial planner.

The Democrats have a primary in the 1st District too. Businessman and former International African American Museum CEO Michael Moore faces Mac Deford, a Citadel graduate and lawyer for a couple of the larger bedroom communities in the district.

South Carolina lawmakers drew the district to be more Republican after the seat flipped for one term in 2018. The 1st District was the only congressional district won by Nikki Haley over Trump in the 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary.

4th District

South Carolina's other U.S. House member in a primary reelection fight is Republican Rep. William Timmons in the 4th District, anchored by Greenville and Spartanburg.

Timmons' divorce — and a widely shared Instagram post by a husband who said Timmons had an affair with his wife — has complicated his reelection bid. Timmons has denied the allegations and asked for privacy.

Timmons' challenger as he seeks a fourth term is South Carolina Rep. Adam Morgan, who leads the chamber's Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative lawmakers in state government. He is coming after Timmons from the right, saying he isn't conservative enough to be a true Republican.

Trump backed Timmons. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who helped boot McCarthy as House speaker, has boosted Morgan's campaign through social media.

3rd District

South Carolina's 3rd District is wide open after Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan decided not to run again after seven terms. Duncan's wife of 35 years filed for divorce in 2023, accusing him of several affairs.

Seven Republicans are in the race and there is no true frontrunner. The district in the northwest corner of the state contains several small population centers.

Gov. McMaster endorsed longtime friend and nurse practitioner Sheri Biggs in her first run for political office. Trump's backing went to Mark Burns, a Black pastor who has backed Trump since before his first race for president.

The other candidates are Kevin Bishop, who worked for more than 25 years for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham; Stewart Jones, who has served five years in the South Carolina House and is the only candidate with political experience; Franky Franco, who is a businessman and the son of a Cuban exile and an immigrant from Ecuador; Phil Healy, who served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years; and Elspeth Snow Murday, a political newcomer who examines the genes of crops.

The Democratic primary in the 3rd District is between high school science teacher Frances Guldner and Byron Best, who manages a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Greenwood.

Other races

The only other U.S. House incumbent facing a primary challenger is Republican Rep. Joe Wilson who won the party's nomination as he seeks a 12th full term in the 2nd District, which stretches from suburban areas around Columbia west and south toward Aiken.

In the 6th District Republican primary, attorney Duke Buckner is taking on welder Justin Scott. The winner faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is seeking a 17th term in the state's majority-minority district that is bounded by areas around Charleston, Beaufort and Columbia.

In the 7th District Democratic primary, teacher Mal Hyman, who calls himself an independent Democrat, faces Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom veteran Daryl Scott. The winner takes on Republican U.S. Rep. Russel Fry, who is seeking a second term in the district that stretches from Myrtle Beach to Florence in the northeast part of the state.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • GOP challenger to Rep. Mace describes her abortion stance

    Candidate for South Carolina’s first congressional district Catherine Templeton discusses her and her opponent, Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) stances on abortion.

  • Fox’s Bartiromo calls out Mace for preaching unity: ‘Isn’t it rich’

    Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo pressed Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) about her push for unity in the GOP after she supported the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last year. “With all due respect congresswoman, isn’t it rich for you to say you want to unite when you are actually one of the…

  • Nancy Mace invites Scarlett Johansson to testify on OpenAI’s ChatGPT assistant ‘Sky’

    A House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee is aiming to give a star-studded boost to the conversation surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes, extending an invitation to actor Scarlett Johansson to testify at an upcoming hearing. The “Black Widow” star has been invited to testify at a House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government…

  • 5 things to watch in Tuesday’s primaries in Nevada, South Carolina and beyond

    Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday in four states for congressional primaries that will test the influence of former President Trump’s endorsements. Nevada, South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota are holding primaries for congressional as well as state and local races, and Trump has made endorsements in all the key contests. They will…

  • Time to Buy Apple's (AAPL) Stock for Higher Highs?

    Apple's (AAPL) stock spiked +7% today to fresh 52-week highs after the renowned iPhone maker announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its iconic product line and services.

  • Prince collaborator Sheila E. says she's 'heartbroken' at being turned away from Paisley Park

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sheila E. figured she'd be welcome if she showed up unannounced to record some video at Paisley Park where the Grammy-nominated percussionist once collaborated with her mentor and one-time fiancée, the late rock superstar Prince. She was wrong.

  • FOMC meeting, Ford vice chair on hybrid growth: Morning Brief

    On Tuesday's episode of Morning Brief, Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal and Madison Mills break down the market open and the trading day's top stories, from the Federal Reserve's pending interest rate decision to auto industry growth. The major indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) inched lower after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached new record highs in Monday's session. Apple (AAPL) stock is on the rise after its "Apple Intelligence" showcase at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. The tech giant revealed a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri. D.A. Davidson Managing Director Gil Luria is bullish on the announcement, believing the new technology will be a catalyst for iPhone sales. The Federal Reserve is kicking off its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, with Wall Street eyeing rate cuts by the end of the year. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jennifer Schonberger explains the details of the Fed's "dot plot" and how it views recent inflation data ahead of the interest rate decision on Wednesday. Franklin Income Advisors chief investment officer Ed Perks believes "there's a fair amount of just normalization in rates that can occur," adding that the Fed will likely leave rates unchanged. The auto industry is making moves as General Motors (GM) has authorized a new $6 billion share buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. Meanwhile, Ford (F) saw May sales grow 11.2%, largely driven by a near 65% boost in hybrid sales from a year ago. Ford Vice Chair and CFO John Lawler explains, "Ford+ strategy is really about focusing on our customers and their needs. And you start to see that really come through in the segmentation we did in that Ford Pro customers are distinct from Ford Blue customers, which are distinct from our electric vehicle customers and how we're progressing our strategies in each of those spaces, how we're providing them value, choice, and we're moving the business forward." This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • Ryder Robinson, 20, Wears Birkenstocks Front Row at Max Mara's Italy Show Alongside Glam Mom Kate Hudson

    Though the mother-son duo coordinated with black-and-white looks, Ryder kept things a bit more casual in Italy

  • Mitch McConnell To Meet With Trump For The First Time Since Jan. 6 Attack

    The Senate minority leader once condemned Trump for the January 2021 insurrection. Now he's cozying up to him.

  • Eastern Ohio voters are deciding who will fill a congressional seat left vacant for months

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voters in Ohio's sprawling 6th District along the Ohio River will decide Tuesday who will fill a U.S. House seat that's been vacant since January.

  • Taylor Swift Thanks Edinburgh for 3 Record-Breaking Shows: 'You Truly Blew Me Away This Weekend'

    The singer performed for 220,000 fans during three consecutive shows in Scotland's capital city

  • Kremlin Explains Why Putin Won’t Die in a Crash Like Iran’s President

    The prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin dying in a fiery plane crash came up Tuesday when the Kremlin was asked if it had any concerns about aircraft safety in the wake of two world leaders plummeting from the sky in recent weeks.The vice president of Malawi was confirmed dead Tuesday in the latest plane crash, just a couple weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed when his helicopter went down.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Putin uses “domestic aircraft,” wh

  • Taylor Swift: Edinburgh crowd at Eras tour blew me away

    The singer played three sold out gigs in the Scottish city.

  • Weekly Roundup on the Cannabis Sector & Psychedelic Sector week of 6-10-24

    Key Takeaways; Cannabis Sector Canopy Growth to fully acquire Acreage Holdings in strategic move AFC Gamma exited its largest portfolio loan, securing 19.9% return. Green Thumb CEO confirmed proposal to Boston Beer. Scotts Miracle-Gro adjusted financial outlook for 2024 but maintained strategic goals. Key Takeaways; Psychedelic Sector Filament Health received FDA approval for a meth […]

  • Hungary's Orbán shows weakest performance in EU elections in 20 years, opening path to pro-EU rival

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The day after Hungarians voted in the European Parliament elections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government declared a big win, but missing from the victory speeches was an acknowledgement that it was his party's worst performance in an EU election since Hungary joined the bloc 20 years ago.

  • Trump backs Sam Brown in US Senate race, widening momentum gap in crowded Nevada GOP field

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump endorsed Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown in the Nevada U.S. Senate race on Sunday, choosing a candidate widely seen as the front-runner over a crowded primary field of candidates who have angled to align themselves with the former president.

  • Donald Trump tells a group that calls for banning all abortions to stand up for 'innocent life'

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump on Monday urged a staunchly anti-abortion Christian group to stand up for “innocent life,” ambiguously revisiting an issue that Democrats want to make a focus of this year’s presidential election.

  • Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level

    "That is an unacceptable security violation," Musk, who is the CEO of electric-vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX and owner of social media company X, said in a post on X. "And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage," he said. Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Trump's 'Force 47' of campaign volunteers shares a name with controversial group

    If Trump wins in November, he'll become the 47th president but his campaign's latest initiative, dubbed "Force 47," shares name with foreign group.

  • Biden campaign cites ‘convicted criminal’ Trump in highlighting FBI crime stats

    President Biden’s reelection campaign called former President Trump a convicted felon to highlight the FBI figures that show a recent drop in violent crime. The figures released Monday show violent crime dropped considerably in the first months of 2024 compared to the same time last year, with reporting for the first quarter showing a 15…