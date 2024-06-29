US troops hold drills in Estonia
U.S. army soldiers conducted annual live fire exercises in front of Estonian and NATO security forces in Estonia on Thursday.
U.S. army soldiers conducted annual live fire exercises in front of Estonian and NATO security forces in Estonia on Thursday.
“What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”
The former president declared that Democrats don't have a "clue" before mixing up electricity and solar power.
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.
Russian troops are being used in head-on assaults on Ukrainian positions.
Can we ask him to explain what exactly a Black job is?
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
A video shared by Chinese state media shows a US Navy plane dropping something into the sea. China called it a submarine detector.
David Foster calls wife and "American Idol" alum Katharine McPhee "fat" during her time on the reality TV competition in a resurfaced video.
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible physique in a yellow string bikini as she posed for Instagram – and the Gossip Girl actress, 59, looked better than ever. See photos.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton took to social media with an impressive photo of his huge garden which he shares with his wife Alizeée and son Inigo. See photo.
A lip reading just dropped of what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said to each other on stage during the Eras Tour.
"He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work," a source tells PEOPLE of Ben Affleck
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySuprem