Usher, Victoria Monét and Lil Baby Honored at ASCAP 2024 Rhythm & Soul Music Event

The legendary R&B artist, Grammy-winning songstress and acclaimed rapper were celebrated at the Thursday event for their influential and innovative work across music and culture

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Lil Baby, Victoria Monaé and Usher at the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel on June 27 in Los Angeles, California

Usher, Victoria Monét and Lil Baby were together on Thursday, June 27 for a special celebration.

The diamond-certified R&B icon, 45; the three-time Grammy-winning songstress, 35, and the acclaimed rapper, 29, were honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) for their stellar music achievements at the 2024 Rhythm & Soul Music event in Los Angeles.

Usher received the distinguished ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award, given to members who “have had a major influence on music and culture,” per a press release. He now joins past honorees Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice.

Meanwhile, Monét accepted the extraordinary ASCAP Vanguard Award — previously awarded to Migos, Janelle Monáe and Beastie Boys — for her change-making work that’s “helping to shape the future of music.”

And Lil Baby was named this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Award. The diamond-certified rapper scored big this year with wins for “Forever,” “Freestyle” and “Heyy,” from his third studio album, It's Only Me.



Lester Cohen/Getty Images Leon Thomas attends the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel on June 27 in Los Angeles, California

Related: Olivia Rodrigo and Collaborator Dan Nigro Named 2024 Songwriters of the Year by ASCAP

To celebrate their wins, Usher, Victoria Monét and Lil Baby all posed together at the event with their respective trophies.

Also in attendance was Leon Thomas, who co-wrote SZA's hit "Snooze," which was named the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year. The song made history by topping the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for 30 weeks, the longest any song has ever done that in the history of the list. It was also the only song that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the entirety of 2023.

A full list of 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners can be found on the organization's website.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Victoria Monét and Usher at the Rémy Martin and The House of Creed Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale Las Vegas on February 11, 2024

ASCAP announced Usher and Monét as 2024 honorees in late May, highlighting the two among the organization’s top music creators intersecting art and culture.

“Usher has owned the R&B crown for decades, captivating listeners with his incomparable vocal chops and songs that span the R&B and pop genres,” Paul Williams, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President, said in a statement. “His charisma and performances are unmatched in the R&B world, and his humanitarian impact is just as undeniable."

Williams continued by praising Monét, saying, “Victoria Monét has proven herself not only as an illuminating songwriter, but also as a flourishing artist and ASCAP member who continues to break barriers. Her resilience, talent, and exemplary work ethic have helped her become a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter."

Related: Usher Praises Wife Jennifer During Date Night at New York Benefit: 'My Best Friend'

Monét and Usher will continue their celebratory week on Sunday, June 30, at the 2024 BET Awards, where the latter will receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award and a special musical tribute. The former is also set to hit the main stage for the first time ever following her back-to-back Grammy wins in February.

The eight-time Grammy-winning Confessions icon and “Alright” singer-songwriter are also up for multiple BET Award nominations this year, including album of the year and video of the year.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.