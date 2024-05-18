Valerie Bertinelli Announces Mental Health Break From Social Media

Valerie Bertinelli is taking a mental health break from social media following a book promo tour for Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.

“The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT,” Bertinelli said in an Instagram post. “And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break.”

More from Deadline

She continued, “I know, I know, this isn’t an airport, I don’t need to announce my departure. I just know how some of you worry about me if I don’t post often enough.”

Bertinelli assured her followers she was good and that “taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing.”

“I’m grateful I’m at a place in my life where I’m aware enough to know when I’m overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted,” she added. “Y’all take care of yourselves. I’ll be back before you know it.”

The former Food Network star recently told People that “the cookbook was an offshoot of the emotional and mental healing I‘ve been doing,” adding, “First came the work. Why I thought I didn’t deserve to be loved. Why I was using food to numb my feelings. All the drama and trauma I hadn’t dealt with — with Ed and my last marriage.”

Bertinelli shares her story in the cookbook through her favorite recipes. The One Day At a Time alum started her book tour at Long Island LitFest on April 2 and recently concluded it in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 17.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.