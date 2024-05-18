Valerie Bertinelli Is Taking a Social Media Break Because She’s ‘Overwhelmed and Mentally/Emotionally Exhausted’

“This here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break,” the actress and author wrote on Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli is pausing social media for a little while.

The One Day at a Time star, 64, revealed on Instagram that she is taking a break online, one week after the completion of her U.S. tour for her new cookbook, Indulge.

“The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT,” Bertinelli wrote alongside a selfie of herself with her head resting on her hand.

“And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break,” she continued.

The actress and author went on to say that while she understood that she didn’t “need to announce my departure,” she wanted to share the news with some fans who “worry about me if I don’t post often enough.”

“But, I’m good. Honest,” she said. “Taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing, and I’m grateful I’m at a place in my life where I’m aware enough to know when I’m overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted.”

She then told fans to “take care of yourselves” and promised that she would “be back before you know it.”

Bertinelli published her new book on April 2 and kicked off her book tour on the same day in Long Island, N.Y. She wrapped up her book tour — alongside several events and appearances — in Newark, Del., on May 6.

During this time, the cookbook author has also revealed several life updates, including that she has a new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough. Bertinelli went Instagram official with Goodnough on April 20, by sharing a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

"🎶 I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smoking’ your jokes all damn night 🎶," Bertinelli wrote in her caption, using lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “So High School.”

At the end of April, she thanked fans for their support they showed her for her new cookbook and her “life updates.”

“When I go on my walks, I do a lot of reflecting. Sometimes sweet, sometimes challenging,” Bertinelli wrote in the caption. “Reflecting on this week and the kindness all of you have shown me in our conversations at the Indulge book signings, and here online, I just wanted to send out a huge thank you for supporting me and for all your sweet responses to my life updates. 🥰”

The celebrity chef continued, “I truly love this community that we have built here. Thank you for sticking around. Through the challenging and through the sweet.”



