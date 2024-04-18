Vancouver Canucks sign winger Vasily Podkolzin to two-year extension

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed former first-round draft pick Vasily Podkolzin to a two-year extension.

The 22-year-old Russian winger split the 2023-24 season between the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

Podkolzin was called up to the NHL club in early March and has played a depth role, registering two assists and six penalty minutes in 18 games.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound forward had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) and 15 penalty minutes in 44 AHL appearances this season.

Selected 10th overall by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL entry draft, Podkolzin has 18 goals, 17 assists and 41 penalty minutes in 136 NHL games.

He previously played three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, putting up seven goals, 12 assists and 22 penalty minutes in 68 regular-season games.

“We are happy with how hard Vasily has worked on his game to try and become a more consistent player,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement Thursday.

“While there is still room for him to grow, starting the year in Abbotsford and working his way back up to Vancouver shows the type of commitment and dedication we want in all our players. Our group looks to forward to helping Vasily continue to improve and get better.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

