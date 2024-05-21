Vandalism outage leaves thousands of Calgarians without TV, internet or home phone service
A second outage in nearly as many weeks has left roughly 5,000 cable customers without TV, internet or home phone services.
In an emailed statement sent to CBC News, Rogers Communications spokesperson Cam Gordon said the outage, which was first posted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, is a result of a "fibre cut caused by vandalism and suspected theft of copper wire."
The previous incident — earlier in May — left around 15,000 Rogers/Shaw customers without service.
"We have contacted local authorities and have technical teams on-site, working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize to impacted customers for this interruption," reads the statement from Rogers.
"Outages due to vandalism can also take 3-4 times longer to repair than any other outage types due to extent of damage and associated repairs."
The disruption is impacting communities and areas in Calgary's north including:
Balmoral
Brentwood
Bridgeland - Riverside
Capitol Hill
Charleswood
Collingwood
Crescent Heights
Hillhurst
Mayfair
Mountview
Mt Pleasant
North Haven
Renfrew
Rosemont
Sunnyside
Tuxedo Park
As of around 2 p.m., technicians were working on fixing the cut. The company estimates full restoration at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Due to the complexity of the repairs involved, we expect that this will take a few more hours," reads an update on the Shaw website.
Rogers completed its purchase of Shaw Communications last year.