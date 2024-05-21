Vandalism outage leaves thousands of Calgarians without TV, internet or home phone service

A suspected copper wire theft incident has left thousands of Rogers Communications customers in parts of Calgary without TV, home phone and internet services. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A second outage in nearly as many weeks has left roughly 5,000 cable customers without TV, internet or home phone services.

In an emailed statement sent to CBC News, Rogers Communications spokesperson Cam Gordon said the outage, which was first posted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, is a result of a "fibre cut caused by vandalism and suspected theft of copper wire."

The previous incident — earlier in May — left around 15,000 Rogers/Shaw customers without service.

"We have contacted local authorities and have technical teams on-site, working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize to impacted customers for this interruption," reads the statement from Rogers.

"Outages due to vandalism can also take 3-4 times longer to repair than any other outage types due to extent of damage and associated repairs."

The disruption is impacting communities and areas in Calgary's north including:

Balmoral

Brentwood

Bridgeland - Riverside

Capitol Hill

Charleswood

Collingwood

Crescent Heights

Hillhurst

Mayfair

Mountview

Mt Pleasant

North Haven

Renfrew

Rosemont

Sunnyside

Tuxedo Park

As of around 2 p.m., technicians were working on fixing the cut. The company estimates full restoration at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Due to the complexity of the repairs involved, we expect that this will take a few more hours," reads an update on the Shaw website.

Rogers completed its purchase of Shaw Communications last year.