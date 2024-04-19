'It's very disturbing': Woman in her 70s says she was raped by intruder; LMPD searching for suspect
'It's very disturbing': Woman in her 70s says she was raped by intruder; LMPD searching for suspect
A Quebec disability advocacy group says people who use wheelchairs are getting turned away from mammograms clinics. The Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec says nearly half of 50 designated screening clinics it called in Montreal could not accommodate someone using a wheelchair.
Big changes coming to the country's capital gains tax are aimed at the wealthiest Canadians -- part of Ottawa's efforts to generate revenue to help pay for billions in new spending. But some middle-class Canadians who own small businesses or are selling a second property, might have to pay more too. Eric Sorensen looks at the changes, and who's being affected.
A family doctor in Calgary has been charged with fraud for allegedly claiming $2.2 million for fake hours worked. Tomasia DaSilva reports.
Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never
TORONTO — Two men who worked for Air Canada and an alleged firearms trafficker are among nine people charged in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago, police said Wednesday, offering new details of what happened in the "sensational" case. Peel Regional Police said their joint investigation – dubbed Project 24K – with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has resulted in a combined 19 criminal charges against the suspects, including multi
Herson Cabreras said he was taken aback when prosecutors moved to oust him from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial.
Jaylen Griffin would've turned 16 years old next week, police said
Moments before her death, a pregnant British attorney said her husband had shoved her off a cliff.
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say 14 alleged members of an organized gang are facing dozens of charges after 126 people from across Canada lost nearly $1 million in total in a so-called "grandparent scam." OPP Det. Insp. Sean Chatland says the alleged scammers were impersonating judges, lawyers, and police officers on phone calls and leading their victims, many of whom were seniors, to believe their loved ones were in distress and urgently needed money for bail or other fees. Chatland says
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a man who his representatives claim "battered and sexually assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori.
BURNABY, B.C. — The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand. Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her too. "This is what I was thinking … can I get
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio has been on death row since 2008 after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter
Authorities allege Jonathan Bates killed his wife in 2017 and has been on the run since failing to show up to court in 2022
Carol Morgan was killed in her shop on Aug. 13, 1981
The son believed his father was possessed by a demon called "Dirty Dan," prosecutors alleged
Clarisa Figueroa, 51, killed 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby from her womb in 2019
The elementary school in the community of Lumby, B.C., is stepping up security measures after a man was arrested, then released during a police investigation into an alleged abduction and the discovery of a woman's body.The death, arrest and release have sparked a series of concerns and questions in the village of around 2,000 people, which is located around 55 kilometres northeast of Kelowna, B.C."The way things are unfolding isn't the most comfortable feeling for our community," Mayor Kevin Ac
“I was there with the entire homicide squad Sunday, and to say it was a tragedy is an understatement,” Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said
The boy’s mother screamed after finding the stranger in her son’s bedroom around 11 p.m., police say.