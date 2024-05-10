'Very rare' solar storm could make northern lights visible in Nebraska, Iowa this weekend
Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? In this part of the country? Can you see it?
It is being described as one of the most significant big tree finds in years. And we are now getting our first look at the giant Sitka spruce that's been living in Vancouver Island's Carmanah Valley for possibly a thousand years or more.
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
Rising temperatures have made this country the first in modern history to lose all its glaciers.
A severe geomagnetic storm could lead to a spectacular aurora borealis showing above the U.S. this weekend. G4 geomagnetic storm conditions were observed Friday.
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the U.S. this weekend and potentially disrupt power and communications. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week. NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in
A virus that can turn raccoons into a “zombie” has been raging for years, with outbreaks reported in parts of Canada. Calls for sick and injured raccoons spiked in Toronto, according to Toronto Animal Services.
VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
Time to bust out the sunscreen and a wide-brim hat. Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh said while last week brought cool, standard spring conditions, temperatures are expected to soar across the province in coming days, reaching above 30 C in some parts of the Interior. Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days and warmer nights through Monday, when things are expected to cloud over and cool off. A high of 32 C is forecast for Kamloops on Saturday, which is about 12 C above normal a
Many states could be in for a rare treat this Friday night. "I think we're going to see some really good auroras," one expert said.
Temperatures heat up under a high pressure ridge in B.C., with daytime highs expected to hit the 30-degree mark for the first time this year
Geospatial Insurance Consortium (GIC) released imagery of neighborhoods in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, and Portage, Michigan, after devasting tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has received preliminary reports of 123 tornadoes impacting the U.S. through early May.
When temperatures in Cambodia hit a staggering 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in April, Sek Seila, an 11-year-old student studying in the capital Phnom Penh, was promptly sent home from school.
Massive hailstones splashed down into a pool and damaged parts of a home in central Texas as severe storms swept the area on Thursday, May 9.Footage filmed and posted to TikTok by Dan Sousa shows what he described as baseball-sized hailstones splashing into his pool, yard, and roof on Thursday.“Temporary irrigation pipes shattered, one window shattered, metal roof took a beating,” Sousa told Storyful. “It even ripped a hole in our wellhead cover!”The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area until next Thursday, with the possibility of strong storms, lightning, and large hail. Credit: Dan Sousa via Storyful
Food Foundation executive director Anna Taylor said the ‘failures’ of the current food system were being felt by both farmers and consumers.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of any marine life," MSC Cruises told PEOPLE in a statement
Whoopi Goldberg asked the ladies if they'd rather be stuck with a man or a bear in the woods.
WINNIPEG — The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists. Parks Canada says personal watercraft, including non-motorized items such as canoes and standup paddle boards, will not be allowed on Clear Lake. The lake sits in Riding Mountain National Park in western Manitoba and is a hub of summertime activity. There are some exceptions to the ban, including one commercial tour boat and a vessel from a nearby F