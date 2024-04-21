A vessel capsized off Newfoundland's west coast

A rescue operation is underway Sunday near Port aux Port, between Molly Ann Cove and Rope Cove (Submitted by Sam Anderson - image credit)

A rescue operation is underway Sunday near Port aux Port, between Molly Ann Cove and Rope Cove (Submitted by Sam Anderson)

A vessel on the west coast of Newfoundland was found capsized on Sunday morning near Port aux Port.

Fish harvester Sam Anderson was fishing in the area around Molly Ann Cove and Rope Cove around 11 o'clock Sunday morning when he spotted a cabin on fire on shore.

There, he saw a couple of men on the beach, he said, with a capsized vessel nearby.

"We followed the procedure, you know, contacted the Coast Guard radio and we tried to get him. We couldn't get at him because the waters were too shallow and nothing we could do," Anderson told CBC News.

A Cormorant helicopter has been dispatched to the scene. (Submitted by Sam Anderson)

Anderson said it was a remote area with no roads.

He said a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

More to come.