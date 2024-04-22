Victoria Beckham Paired a Sheer Dress with Crutches for Her 50th Birthday

And yes, she still wore heels.

In case you missed it, Victoria Beckham rang in her 50th birthday over the weekend with a party that can only be described as iconic. The fashion designer celebrated the milestone in style on Saturday, April 20, with A-list guests like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, and Eva Longoria in attendance, as well as an impromptu Spice Girls reunion and performance. To cap off the festivities, a giggling Beckham donned a pair of very Posh Spice-coded black sunglasses while she was carried out of the bar by her husband, David – the mark of a successful celebration.

While heading to the fete at the members club Oswald’s in London, the “Wannabe” singer – who recently broke her foot – styled her eye-catching birthday ‘fit with the crutches she’s been spotted wearing since March. The fashion maven didn’t let the black medical devices get in the way of a slay-worthy ensemble, somehow managing to make them look chic when paired with a completely sheer seafoam dress.

Beckham made quite the entrance in the gauzy see-through number, which she wore over a pair of black underwear. Her floor-length birthday dress featured gathered pleats and a rosette at the hip, delicate ruffles at the top, and an asymmetrical cape sleeve. The Spice Girls star kept her beauty beachy, opting to wear bronze makeup with a nude lip and styling her balayage caramel locks in loose, center-parted waves.

At the end of the night, Beckham – who wore her husband's tux jacket – made a playful exit, ditching her crutches for some assistance from him. She piggybacked David and he carried her out of the bar to their awaiting car.



Read the original article on InStyle.