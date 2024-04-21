Victoria Beckham: Spice Girls reunite... at Posh's 50th birthday

All five members of the Spice Girls have reunited, just perhaps not as you'd expect.

On Saturday night, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm, better known as Posh, Scary, Baby, Ginger and Sporty Spice, came together to celebrate Victoria's 50th birthday in London.

The bandmates partied like it was 1997, performing their classic song, Stop.

David Beckham shared the moment on Instagram, and was seen singing along.

"I mean come on x," Victoria's husband, and former England captain, 48, wrote in his caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6AWKeaoENX/?igsh=MWF0Mmp2OXdxMGtwNA==

Victoria responded in the comments, writing: "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

The hashtag relates to a song of the same name, released by the Spice Girls during their 1990s heyday.

David Beckham was seen carrying Victoria out of the party [Getty Images]

Ahead of the party, Victoria shared a series of photos on Instagram of her family, including her husband and the couple's four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

"Can't wait to celebrate with my family and friends! I love you all so much," she wrote.

Beckham and his three sons were all dressed in tuxedos. Victoria opted for a light green ball gown, while Harper wore a cream floor-length dress.

Victoria has recently been pictured on crutches, although she wasn't using them in the pictures she shared on social media.

The Spice Girls - sans Posh - last performed together in 2019 [Andrew Timms]

The bandmates did not appear to be using microphones during the birthday performance, but were seen singing along as they performed the Stop dance routine together.

Fans were overjoyed to see the five Spice Girls back together for the first time in years, with many commenting on Beckham's post.

"David, you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people content," wrote one.

"The moment the entire planet has been waiting for," wrote another.

"How my daughter feels about Taylor Swift is how I feel about these girls," a third person said.

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, wore a long red dress to the party [Getty Images]

Other fans pleaded with the band to go on tour again, with one asking: "Can we have a word about transporting this to Glastonbury please?"

Bookmaker Coral has now slashed the odds on an official Spice Girls reunion in 2024 - and a Glastonbury performance and new album in 2025 - following the birthday bash performance.

The Spice Girls came together in 1994, after they responded to an advert for candidates to form an all-girl group.

After the release of their chart-topping debut single Wannabe in 1996, "Spice mania" swept the planet, with their self-styled "Girl Power" mantra - a brand of female empowerment that made them a global pop culture phenomenon.

In total, they scored nine UK number one hits, which also included Say You'll Be There, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are, Spice Up Your Life and Viva Forever.

Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls in 1998 and the group finally split up in 2001. But they reunited for tours in 2007 and a performance at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. A European tour took place in 2019, but without Victoria.