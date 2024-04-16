Video catches Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle kissing his friend

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a charity polo match, expected to be featured on their newest Netflix series, fans can’t stop talking about a video taken at the event.

Because the charity polo match is expected to be featured on the series, there were videos and cameras all over. Several videos captured of the trophy ceremony have since got viral.

But one video in particular is capturing a lot of attention.

After Meghan Markle presented the trophy to her husband, Prince Harry, the couple shared a public kiss. However, as the cameras continued to roll, Markle’s kind gesture toward Harry’s friend and teammate has everyone talking.

As Malcolm Borwick, a professional polo player held the trophy, he leaned in to give Markle a kiss on the cheek, to which she obliged.

Then the camera pans to Harry.

As the video revealed, Harry pretends to look stunned as he rolls his shoulders back. That’s when Harry says something to Borwick that can’t quite be heard.

You can then see Markle putting a hand on Harry’s shoulder and laugh at whatever her husband just said.

Now people are hoping that exact moment is included in the Netflix series, along with audio.

“That shoulder roll said a lot,” one commenter wrote.

“Harry plays too much,” another added.

“I love this. I wish I could hear the audio.”

Despite their mostly private existence since leaving the Royal Family in 2020, the Sussexes have been out and about a lot lately.

Screengrab from Tracy Robbins' Instagram page

Markle sent a jar of homemade jam to 50 of her friends with an American Riviera Orchard label on it.

Markle and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, along with their husbands were spotted together earlier this year at the “Bob Marley: One Love” premiere in Jamaica.