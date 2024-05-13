Video shows Baltimore bridge explosion to break up steel span atop cargo ship

Crews conduct a controlled demolition Monday evening to break down the largest remaining steel span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, video from Fox 5 - DC via VideoElephant shows.

The explosion was a major step in the cleanup as officials seek to fully reopen the port’s busy shipping channel by the end of the month.

The plan was supposed to take place on Sunday but was postponed due to weather.

Crews were hoping to salvage the 984-foot container ship Dali sitting on the water with millions of pounds of bridge material atop it, The Tribune Content Agency said.