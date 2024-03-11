'Vile' Donald Trump’s New Attack On Joe Biden Condemned As 'F**king Disgusting'

Former President Donald Trump faced fierce criticism for mocking President Joe Biden over his stutter.

Presumptive GOP nominee Trump fumed at what he described as Biden’s “angry, dark, hate-filled” State of the Union address during a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday.

Four-times-indicted Trump said: “‘Bring the country t-t-t-t-together? I’m going to bring it together.’ No. No. He’s a threat to democracy. I will tell you. He’s a threat to democracy.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Trump’s taunting of Biden, who has worked to overcome his lifelong speech impediment. They also ripped the laughing response of Trump’s supporters, who lapped the comment up.

The MeidasTouch Network drew a sharp comparison between Trump’s attack and Biden’s empathy for fellow stutterers, such as the now-viral moment he bonded with then-13-year-old Brayden Harrington and later helped him tackle his stutter. Watch the video here:

This tells you everything you need to know about these two individuals. pic.twitter.com/ebZ1ornWaQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 10, 2024

It’s not the first time Trump or his allies have mocked Biden over his stutter.

In 2020, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump (and now the newly-installed co-chair of the Republican National Committee) insisted she wasn’t referring to Biden’s stutter when she said of the then-Democratic hopeful: “I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe.’ You kinda feel bad for him. The problem is that’s their front-runner, guys, OK?”

Story continues

Former Trump White House press secretary-turned-Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) apologized and deleted her post after Biden himself called her out for writing: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”

As a speech therapist (and frankly, as just a decent human being) this makes me sick. — Caroline Jones 🇺🇦 (@bspiderstudio) March 9, 2024

There’s no bottom. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 10, 2024

Donald Trump is not just the most despicable person to ever be President, he is one of the most despicable people to ever be an American. #Classy — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 9, 2024

He continues to show us who he is. And this is why I judge those who vote for him. 🤷♀️ — Mitch (@MicheleCarnahan) March 9, 2024

I'm appalled at Trump mocking Biden's stutter, and by those who found it hilarious, I spent 2 years unable to speak coherently due to radiation, it was the most profoundly humiliating experience , I fought so hard to get my speech back, the cruelty of this man knows no bounds. — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) March 10, 2024

Who’s more fucking disgusting, #Trump for making fun of people who stutter or the cultists laughing with him over it… pic.twitter.com/m8teSTnE9i — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 9, 2024

Watching Trump make fun of Biden's stutter has my fucking blood boiling. You have to be a sad fucking person to mock people with disabilities. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 10, 2024

Tonight Donald Trump mocked President Biden for his stutter.



Unlike Trump, Joe Biden lifts people up and leads with kindness pic.twitter.com/beelqKdzkj — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 10, 2024

Trump is making fun of Biden’s stutter.

10% of kids stutter. Biden has helped kids who stutter. Trump is pointing and laughing at those kids--YOUR kids--because he's just a vile, vicious bully. pic.twitter.com/padTuFtD1C — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 10, 2024

Trump is a horrible, horrible person. He just mocked Joe Biden’s lifelong stutter. Remember when he mocked a reporter’s disability? How anyone supports this disgusting monster is beyond me. They need to look within. pic.twitter.com/Ju61sYLk6l — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2024

He will make fun of anyone and anything. You can disagree with Biden’s politics, his potential ability as Pres. for another 4 years, but his stutter??? Thats cruel and not surprising from Trump. He doesn’t care about decency or mocking someone. If you laughed, look in the mirror https://t.co/zQ0j3sRXmw — Chad Hartman (@ChadHartmanShow) March 10, 2024

Related...