Vintage Star Tracks: This Time in 1981, See Olivia Newton-John, Plus Princess Diana and More

Kate Hogan
Find out what the biggest stars of the '80s were up to with throwback photos from Hollywood's bygone era

<p>Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock</p> Olivia Newton-John and Leif Garrett in 1981

Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Olivia Newton-John and Leif Garrett in 1981

Hollywood's biggest names were out and about at this time 43 years ago.

May 1981 kicked off with glamorous events, outings and award shows all over the world. Jack Nicholson jetted to London to promote his new movie, while Brooke Shields stepped out in New York City for a local event. Meanwhile, soon-to-wed Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed for photos in Scotland, while stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Buffett visited Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show.

Travel back in time to see what the hottest stars of the decade were up to during the peak of spring in 1981.

Sweater Weather

<p>Anwar Hussein/WireImage</p> Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981

Just months before their wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a photo op in Balmoral, Scotland, at the estate at Craigowen Lodge.

Tonight, Tonight

<p>Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty</p> Jerry Seinfeld in 1981

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jerry Seinfeld in 1981

A young Jerry Seinfeld did his standup on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Happy Faces

<p>Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock</p> Leif Garrett and Olivia Newton-John in 1981

Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Leif Garrett and Olivia Newton-John in 1981

Leif Garrett and Olivia Newton-John glowed on an outing together.

Paradise Found

<p>Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty</p> Jimmy Buffett in 1981

Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jimmy Buffett in 1981

Jimmy Buffett brought his signature style to a sit-down with Johnny Carson on the May 5 episode of The Tonight Show.

Street Style

<p>Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy</p> Jack Nicholson in 1981

Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Jack Nicholson in 1981

Jack Nicholson was on theme while arriving in London to premiere The Postman Always Rings Twice.

Epic Sax

<p>Paul Natkin/Getty</p> Sonny Rollins in 1981

Paul Natkin/Getty

Sonny Rollins in 1981

Musician Sonny Rollins hit the high notes during a concert in Chicago.

Icons Only

<p>Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty</p> Bella Abzug and Shirley MacLaine in 1981

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Bella Abzug and Shirley MacLaine in 1981

Activist Bella Abzug and actress Shirley MacLaine got together for a performance of Evita on Broadway on May 1.

Cannes Do

<p>Jean-Louis URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty</p> Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neil in 1981

Jean-Louis URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neil in 1981

Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neil made their way into the theater at the 1981 Cannes Film Festival.

Too Cool

<p>Kirk West/Getty</p> Roseanne Cash in 1981

Kirk West/Getty

Roseanne Cash in 1981

A young Roseanne Cash hung out backstage at a concert in Chicago.

Up in Arms

<p>Alan Davidson/Shutterstock</p> Pele and Bill Kenwright in 1981

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Pele and Bill Kenwright in 1981

Football greats Pelé and Bill Kenwright greeted photographers at Teddy Pendergrass' party at Stringfellows Night Club in London.

Across the Universe

<p>Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty</p> Rod Stewart in 1981

Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty

Rod Stewart in 1981

Rod Stewart was ready to take the stage while live at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

It's a Date

<p>Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy</p> Barbara Walters and Merv Adelson in 1981

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy

Barbara Walters and Merv Adelson in 1981

Barbara Walters and then-husband Merv Adelson got all dressed up for a 1981 event.

Secrets and Smiles

<p>Gary Gershoff/Getty</p> Grace Jones and Tina Turner in 1981

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Grace Jones and Tina Turner in 1981

While performing at the Ritz in N.Y.C., a smiling Tina Turner greeted model Grace Jones backstage.

To a Tee

<p>Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty</p> Ian McKellen in 1981

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty

Ian McKellen in 1981

Leaving the ballet in N.Y.C. in 1981, Ian McKellen said hello to fans.

Funny Lady

<p>ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty</p> Gilda Radner in 1981

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Gilda Radner in 1981

A beaming Gilda Radner took her place to film Disney's Kids Are People Too.

New York Nights

<p>Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty</p> Donald Sutherland in 1981

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Donald Sutherland in 1981

A young Donald Sutherland posed for photos outside of his New York City apartment.

Baby Brooke

<p>Sonia Moskowitz/WWD/Penske Media via Getty </p> Brooke Shields in 1981

Sonia Moskowitz/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Brooke Shields in 1981

Brooke Shields got all dressed up for an event celebrating Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein at the Shubert Theatre in New York City on May 4.

Glamour Girl

<p>Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty</p> Lee Radziwill in 1981

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Lee Radziwill in 1981

Outside New York City's Reed Gallery, Lee Radziwill looked stylish as ever.

Presidential Poise

<p>Guy DeLort/WWD/Penske Media via Getty</p> Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan in 1981

Guy DeLort/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan in 1981

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan greeted son Ron Reagan at an event at Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

On the Record

<p>Gary Gershoff/Getty</p> Johnny Ramone in 1981

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Johnny Ramone in 1981

Johnny Ramone grabbed a record from a stack of 7-inch singles for Hit Parader magazine's 'Celebrity Rate-A-Record' column in N.Y.C.

