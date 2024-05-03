Vintage Star Tracks: This Time in 1981, See Olivia Newton-John, Plus Princess Diana and More
Find out what the biggest stars of the '80s were up to with throwback photos from Hollywood's bygone era
Hollywood's biggest names were out and about at this time 43 years ago.
May 1981 kicked off with glamorous events, outings and award shows all over the world. Jack Nicholson jetted to London to promote his new movie, while Brooke Shields stepped out in New York City for a local event. Meanwhile, soon-to-wed Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed for photos in Scotland, while stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Buffett visited Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show.
Travel back in time to see what the hottest stars of the decade were up to during the peak of spring in 1981.
Sweater Weather
Just months before their wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a photo op in Balmoral, Scotland, at the estate at Craigowen Lodge.
Tonight, Tonight
A young Jerry Seinfeld did his standup on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Happy Faces
Leif Garrett and Olivia Newton-John glowed on an outing together.
Paradise Found
Jimmy Buffett brought his signature style to a sit-down with Johnny Carson on the May 5 episode of The Tonight Show.
Street Style
Jack Nicholson was on theme while arriving in London to premiere The Postman Always Rings Twice.
Epic Sax
Musician Sonny Rollins hit the high notes during a concert in Chicago.
Icons Only
Activist Bella Abzug and actress Shirley MacLaine got together for a performance of Evita on Broadway on May 1.
Cannes Do
Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neil made their way into the theater at the 1981 Cannes Film Festival.
Too Cool
A young Roseanne Cash hung out backstage at a concert in Chicago.
Up in Arms
Football greats Pelé and Bill Kenwright greeted photographers at Teddy Pendergrass' party at Stringfellows Night Club in London.
Across the Universe
Rod Stewart was ready to take the stage while live at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
It's a Date
Barbara Walters and then-husband Merv Adelson got all dressed up for a 1981 event.
Secrets and Smiles
While performing at the Ritz in N.Y.C., a smiling Tina Turner greeted model Grace Jones backstage.
To a Tee
Leaving the ballet in N.Y.C. in 1981, Ian McKellen said hello to fans.
Funny Lady
A beaming Gilda Radner took her place to film Disney's Kids Are People Too.
New York Nights
A young Donald Sutherland posed for photos outside of his New York City apartment.
Baby Brooke
Brooke Shields got all dressed up for an event celebrating Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein at the Shubert Theatre in New York City on May 4.
Glamour Girl
Outside New York City's Reed Gallery, Lee Radziwill looked stylish as ever.
Presidential Poise
President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan greeted son Ron Reagan at an event at Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C.
On the Record
Johnny Ramone grabbed a record from a stack of 7-inch singles for Hit Parader magazine's 'Celebrity Rate-A-Record' column in N.Y.C.
