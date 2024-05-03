Vintage Star Tracks: This Time in 1981, See Olivia Newton-John, Plus Princess Diana and More

Find out what the biggest stars of the '80s were up to with throwback photos from Hollywood's bygone era

Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock Olivia Newton-John and Leif Garrett in 1981

Hollywood's biggest names were out and about at this time 43 years ago.

May 1981 kicked off with glamorous events, outings and award shows all over the world. Jack Nicholson jetted to London to promote his new movie, while Brooke Shields stepped out in New York City for a local event. Meanwhile, soon-to-wed Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed for photos in Scotland, while stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Buffett visited Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show.

Travel back in time to see what the hottest stars of the decade were up to during the peak of spring in 1981.

Sweater Weather

Anwar Hussein/WireImage Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981

Just months before their wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a photo op in Balmoral, Scotland, at the estate at Craigowen Lodge.

Tonight, Tonight

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Jerry Seinfeld in 1981

A young Jerry Seinfeld did his standup on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Happy Faces

Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock Leif Garrett and Olivia Newton-John in 1981

Leif Garrett and Olivia Newton-John glowed on an outing together.

Paradise Found

Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Jimmy Buffett in 1981

Jimmy Buffett brought his signature style to a sit-down with Johnny Carson on the May 5 episode of The Tonight Show.

Street Style

Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Jack Nicholson in 1981

Jack Nicholson was on theme while arriving in London to premiere The Postman Always Rings Twice.

Epic Sax

Paul Natkin/Getty Sonny Rollins in 1981

Musician Sonny Rollins hit the high notes during a concert in Chicago.

Icons Only

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Bella Abzug and Shirley MacLaine in 1981

Activist Bella Abzug and actress Shirley MacLaine got together for a performance of Evita on Broadway on May 1.

Cannes Do

Jean-Louis URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neil in 1981

Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neil made their way into the theater at the 1981 Cannes Film Festival.

Too Cool

Kirk West/Getty Roseanne Cash in 1981

A young Roseanne Cash hung out backstage at a concert in Chicago.

Up in Arms

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Pele and Bill Kenwright in 1981

Football greats Pelé and Bill Kenwright greeted photographers at Teddy Pendergrass' party at Stringfellows Night Club in London.

Across the Universe

Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Rod Stewart in 1981

Rod Stewart was ready to take the stage while live at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

It's a Date

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy Barbara Walters and Merv Adelson in 1981

Barbara Walters and then-husband Merv Adelson got all dressed up for a 1981 event.

Secrets and Smiles

Gary Gershoff/Getty Grace Jones and Tina Turner in 1981

While performing at the Ritz in N.Y.C., a smiling Tina Turner greeted model Grace Jones backstage.

To a Tee

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Ian McKellen in 1981

Leaving the ballet in N.Y.C. in 1981, Ian McKellen said hello to fans.

Funny Lady

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Gilda Radner in 1981

A beaming Gilda Radner took her place to film Disney's Kids Are People Too.

New York Nights

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Donald Sutherland in 1981

A young Donald Sutherland posed for photos outside of his New York City apartment.

Baby Brooke

Sonia Moskowitz/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Brooke Shields in 1981

Brooke Shields got all dressed up for an event celebrating Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein at the Shubert Theatre in New York City on May 4.

Glamour Girl

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Lee Radziwill in 1981

Outside New York City's Reed Gallery, Lee Radziwill looked stylish as ever.

Presidential Poise

Guy DeLort/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan in 1981

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan greeted son Ron Reagan at an event at Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

On the Record

Gary Gershoff/Getty Johnny Ramone in 1981

Johnny Ramone grabbed a record from a stack of 7-inch singles for Hit Parader magazine's 'Celebrity Rate-A-Record' column in N.Y.C.

