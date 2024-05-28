Volkswagen, Mazda, Lamborghini, Kia among 94,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls over the last week, including notices for nearly 80,000 Volkswagen electric vehicles recalled for a crash hazard.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from May 19 to May 25.

Kia recall for an overheated battery plug

Kia is recalling 2,209 of its 2022 Niro EV vehicles for an overheated battery plug.

Kia is recalling 2,209 of its 2022 Niro EV vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automobile manufacturer said the high voltage battery safety plug may overheat and melt. This can cause a loss of drive power or fire. If a driver loses drive power, it increases the risk of a crash, and a fire increases the risk of an injury.

The automobile manufacturer is warning owners of the affected vehicles not to charge their cars in a garage or any other covered structure until the recall repair is completed. For free, dealers will replace the safety plug. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19. Kia's number for this recall is SC314.

Recalled Kia vehicles:

2022 Niro EV

Lamborghini recall for hood detachment

Lamborghini is recalling 2,133 of its 2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles for a hood detachment.

Lamborghini is recalling 2,133 of its 2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the sports car manufacturer said the hood latch striker may separate and fail. This can cause an unlatched hood to open or detach while driving. If a vehicle's hood detaches, it can obstruct the driver's view or become a road hazard leading to an increased risk of a crash.

Owners with the recalled vehicles can visit their dealers for an inspection, repair of the hood and installation of a striker support plate. All services will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on June 28. Owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276. Lamborghini's number for this recall is L636-R.02.24.

Recalled Lamborghini vehicles:

2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S

Mazda recall for brake activating unexpectedly

Mazda is recalling 9,914 of its 2024 CX-90 vehicles. The brake may be activated unexpectedly because the automatic braking system will falsely detect objects while driving. When a break is not activated by the driver it can increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA report said.

In order to fix this issue, dealers will update the vehicle's control module for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 17. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 6724E.

Recalled Mazada vehicles:

2024 CX-90

Volkswagen recall for display malfunction

Volkswagen is recalling 79,953 of its 2021-2023 ID.4 vehicles. The automobile manufacturer revealed in the NHTSA report that a software issue can cause the center and instrument panel displays to not boot or reset. As a result, a driver may loose their speedometer information and rearview camera image. If a driver's display fails to show a vehicle's speed or the rearview camera image, it can increase the risk of a crash.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, "Control and Displays" and 111, "Rear Visibility,” the NHTSA report said.

Dealers will update the vehicle software for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on July 12. Owners may contact VW customer service at 1-800-893-5298. VW's number for this recall is 919A.

Recalled Volkswagen vehicles:

2021-2023 ID.4

