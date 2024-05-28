Volkswagen, Mazda, Lamborghini, Kia among 94,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls over the last week, including notices for nearly 80,000 Volkswagen electric vehicles recalled for a crash hazard.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from May 19 to May 25.

Carmaker under investigation: Video shows Nissan SUV catch on fire in family's driveway

Kia recall for an overheated battery plug

Kia is recalling 2,209 of its 2022 Niro EV vehicles for an overheated battery plug.
Kia is recalling 2,209 of its 2022 Niro EV vehicles for an overheated battery plug.

Kia is recalling 2,209 of its 2022 Niro EV vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automobile manufacturer said the high voltage battery safety plug may overheat and melt. This can cause a loss of drive power or fire. If a driver loses drive power, it increases the risk of a crash, and a fire increases the risk of an injury.

The automobile manufacturer is warning owners of the affected vehicles not to charge their cars in a garage or any other covered structure until the recall repair is completed. For free, dealers will replace the safety plug. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19. Kia's number for this recall is SC314.

Recalled Kia vehicles:

  • 2022 Niro EV

Lamborghini recall for hood detachment

Lamborghini is recalling 2,133 of its 2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles for a hood detachment.
Lamborghini is recalling 2,133 of its 2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles for a hood detachment.

Lamborghini is recalling 2,133 of its 2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the sports car manufacturer said the hood latch striker may separate and fail. This can cause an unlatched hood to open or detach while driving. If a vehicle's hood detaches, it can obstruct the driver's view or become a road hazard leading to an increased risk of a crash.

Owners with the recalled vehicles can visit their dealers for an inspection, repair of the hood and installation of a striker support plate. All services will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on June 28. Owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276. Lamborghini's number for this recall is L636-R.02.24.

Recalled Lamborghini vehicles: 

  • 2023-2024 Urus Performante and Urus S

Mazda recall for brake activating unexpectedly

Mazda is recalling 9,914 of its 2024 CX-90 vehicles. The brake may be activated unexpectedly because the automatic braking system will falsely detect objects while driving. When a break is not activated by the driver it can increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA report said.

In order to fix this issue, dealers will update the vehicle's control module for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 17. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 6724E.

Recalled Mazada vehicles: 

  • 2024 CX-90

Volkswagen recall for display malfunction

Volkswagen is recalling 79,953 of its 2021-2023 ID.4 vehicles. The automobile manufacturer revealed in the NHTSA report that a software issue can cause the center and instrument panel displays to not boot or reset. As a result, a driver may loose their speedometer information and rearview camera image. If a driver's display fails to show a vehicle's speed or the rearview camera image, it can increase the risk of a crash.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, "Control and Displays" and 111, "Rear Visibility,” the NHTSA report said.

Dealers will update the vehicle software for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on July 12. Owners may contact VW customer service at 1-800-893-5298. VW's number for this recall is 919A.

Recalled Volkswagen vehicles: 

  • 2021-2023 ID.4

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com. Follow her on InstagramThreads and X (Twitter).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check car recalls: Volkswagen, Mazda, Lamborghini among 94k recalled

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 2 Guelph, Ont., courier drivers save man walking on Highway 407 in 'incredible act of heroism'

    Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o

  • 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

    You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If any one of them fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and...

  • I’m a Mechanic: Don’t Buy These 5 Cars If You Plan To Resell

    While some cars can appreciate over time, most drop in value as they age -- with some vehicles more prone to this than others. That's why it's crucial to understand a car's resale value before...

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Man found dead near motorcycle south of Smiths Falls

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working to figure out what happened before a man was found dead near a motorcycle in a Leeds County ditch early Sunday morning.The OPP sent out a news release Monday morning about some of the blanks in their investigation.They said what they do know is they first were called after 5 a.m. Sunday to a motorcycle in a ditch off County Road 29 south of Kinch Street, about 15 kilometres south of Smiths Falls.The motorcycle was cold to the touch, police said, and th

  • 6 Car Models You Should Stay Away From Buying in the Next 5 Years

    Whether you're buying a new car or a used model, you have to consider long-term costs. However, you also have to consider long-term relevancy. With technology, safety standards, customer...

  • 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

    Japanese cars have earned and maintained a well-deserved reputation for reliability and affordability. For instance, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 was the fourth bestselling car of 2023, according to Car &...

  • Georgia Boy Released from Hospital After Car Crash Kills His 2 Brothers and Parents: 'God Blessed Us'

    “He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great," Noah Mason's grandmother said

  • Mother pushes 2-year-old girl to safety just before fatal crash at Michigan drag race

    OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan woman was killed when an out-of-control vehicle slammed into her during a drag-racing event, but she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter to safety in the seconds before the crash. The crash happened Sunday at Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in western Oceana County, about 270 miles (430 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, MLive.com reported. Police said the driver of a modified Jeep CJ lost control, veered off the racing strip toward the cro

  • I Survived a Fatal Ferry Sinking in the Bahamas. Why I’d Get on the Same Boat Tomorrow

    "We looked over the edge and that's when we saw the water starting to go into the ferry"

  • 16 charged in major auto theft bust, Peel police say

    Peel police say they've arrested 16 people and laid 322 criminal charges in connection with a months-long auto theft investigation.Police say 369 stolen vehicles — valued at $33.2 million collectively — have been recovered as a result of the investigation, which began in October 2023.The accused range in age from 17 years old to 57 years old, police say, and warrants have been issued for 10 additional suspects."This has been Peel Regional Police's most significant auto theft investigation to dat

  • Canada mulls Chinese EV tariff following U.S. move but is not committing to it

    OTTAWA — Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border. Chinese brands are not a major player in Canada's EV market at the moment but imports from China have exploded in the last year as Tesla switched from U.S. factories for its Canadian sales to it's manufacturing plant in Shanghai. And the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Associa

  • Six skydivers and a pilot parachute to safety before small plane crashes in Missouri

    BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — Six skydivers and a pilot on board a small plane parachuted to safety before it crashed near a county airport in western Missouri, leaving the plane “a total loss,” officials said. Preliminary information indicates the plane that crashed early Saturday afternoon was flying a skydiving mission, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The wreckage was found in a field east of the runways at Butler Memorial Airport, the Bates County Sheriff's Office said on social

  • Boating accident in Summerside Harbour leaves 57-year-old P.E.I. man dead

    SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — RCMP in Prince Edward Island say a 57-year-old man has died following a boating accident in the Summerside Harbour. Police say two men were travelling in an oyster dory in the harbour on Saturday evening when they believe the boat hit a channel marker and one man was ejected. The man who remained on the boat tried to rescue the one who had gone overboard and was able to bring him to shore and call 911. RCMP spokesman Scott Ferris says he was ultimately pronounced dead at Hol

  • Rancher and 34 Cattle Killed by Same Lightning Strike in Colorado: 'It Hit Them All'

    Mike Morgan, 51, died when lightning hit his trailer on May 25 while he was feeding around 100 cattle

  • Rhode Island asking kei car owners to turn in their registration

    Rhode Island is making it illegal to register a kei car, and it's asking enthusiasts who already have one to turn in their registration.

  • 12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

    LONDON (AP) — Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said. Eight of the injured were hospitalized.

  • 12 people were injured by turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight to Dublin

    12 people were injured on a flight to Dublin due to turbulence, just days after a Singapore Airlines passenger died from a severe turbulence incident.

  • How Much Your Car Is Costing You Per Mile

    One of the advantages of working remotely is the presumed cost savings. That includes money saved on childcare, eating lunch out, a work wardrobe and commuting. Check Out: Buying a Used Car -- The...

  • 6 Car Brands With Reliable Used Cars

    With economic uncertainty and higher prices on just about everything we use, consumers are always looking for ways to save money. Because automobiles are among the priciest purchases many families...