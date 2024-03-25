Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ athlete of the week: March 29

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

You may vote as often as you like.

Note: Poll results may not always be shown.

This week’s nominees

Peyton Aagaard, Concord softball: The Spiders’ freshman shortstop went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, five RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored in 17-0 win at Queens Grant on March 19.

Aagaard also went 0 for 5 at the plate in losses to Mount Pleasant (7-1, March 20) and at Central Cabarrus (11-1, March 22).

Aagaard is batting .333 with seven RBIs and nine runs scored for Concord (3-4) this season.

Chloe Bouronich, Concord Academy soccer: The Eagles’ sophomore center back scored three goals to help Concord Academy to a 9-0 win over Woodlawn School on March 19.

Bouronich leads Concord Academy with 10 goals to go with four assists for the Eagles (3-4) this season.

Ciara Cacciatore, Mooresville lacrosse: The Blue Devils’ senior scored eight goals to help Mooresville to a 16-2 win over Independence on March 22.

Cacciatore also scored eight goals in an 11-10 loss to South Mecklenburg on March 18.

Cacciatore, a Flagler College commit, has 40 goals for Mooresville (3-3) this season.

Lilly Cleeland, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ sophomore goalkeeper had five saves to help East Lincoln to a 1-0 shutout win at North Lincoln on March 20.

Cleeland followed that up with four saves in a 2-0 shutout win over North Iredell on March 22.

Cleeland has earned five shutouts and 36 saves, while allowing only two goals for East Lincoln (4-0-3) this season.

Reese Fletcher, Carmel Christian soccer: The Cougars’ eighth-grader scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Charlotte Christian on March 19.

Fletcher had an assist in a 2-0 win at Grace Academy on March 21.

The next day, Fletcher added another goal in a 4-0 win over Asheville School.

Savanna Leckner, Charlotte Catholic soccer: The Cougars’ freshman scored three goals in a 9-0 win over Butler on March 19.

Story continues

Leckner had another three goals in a 7-0 victory at East Mecklenburg on March 21.

Leckner finished off the week with two more goals in a 3-0 win over Marvin Ridge on March 22.

Leckner has 15 goals and one assists for Charlotte Catholic (7-2-1) this season.

Nia Poole, Providence Day track: The Chargers’ senior covered 35 feet, 11 3/4 inches to win the triple jump at the Weddington Invitational on March 23.

Poole also won the long jump, jumping 17-6 3/4, at the same event.

Poole is a Penn State commit.

Paige Quinn, Union Academy softball: The Cardinals’ freshman outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with two singles, two runs scored and one stolen base in an 11-0 win over Gray Stone Day on March 19.

Quinn also went 4 for 4 at the plate with two singles, two doubles, two runs and one RBI in a 5-0 victory over Providence Day on March 21.

Quinn is batting .680 with three doubles, five RBIs and a triple for Union Academy (6-3) this season.

Kelley Tarpley, Ardrey Kell girls’ soccer: The Knights’ sophomore scored one goal and had one assist to help Ardrey Kell to a 9-0 win over Berry on March 21.

Tarpley also helped the defense earn a shutout in a 1-0 victory over Weddington on March 19.

Tarpley, who plays multiple positions, has three goals and one assist for Ardrey Kell (6-3) this season.

Kaela Tyson, Piedmont girls’ track: The Panthers’ sophomore won the 100-meter hurdles in 16 seconds at the Pre-Rocky River Conference meet at Piedmont High on March 21.

Tyson also jumped 4-8 to win the high jump at the same meet.

Sofia Whitaker, West Cabarrus track: The Wolverines’ freshman threw at 30-5 3/4 to win the shot put at South Iredell High on March 20.

Whitaker also jumped a personal-best 14-1 to finish fifth in the long jump at the same meet.

Whitaker threw a 111-7 to finish third in the discus at the Weddington Invitational on March 23.

Chloe Woodward, Hickory Ridge softball: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior went 4 for 5 at the plate with three doubles, three runs scored, and two RBIs to lead Hickory Ridge to a 16-6 win over South Iredell on March 19.

Woodward also went 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored in a 5-2 victory at Ardrey Kell on March 21.

Woodward is batting .333 with a home run, a double, and five RBI for Hickory Ridge (5-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 23.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here.