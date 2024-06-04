General election July 2024: What are the requirements for voting in the UK?

The next general election could take place very soon (PA Archive)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election on July 4.

Mr Sunak informed his cabinet of his plans before making the big announcement.

People across the UK recently voted in local elections. But what do you need to do to prepare for the upcoming general election?

Here is what you need to do to take part.

How to register to vote

You will need to register to vote.

According to the Electoral Commission, 18 per cent of London’s eligible adults were not on the electoral register in 2022.

Data showed that young people; black, Asian, minority ethnic and migrant Londoners, and private and social renters were all underrepresented on the electoral register.

The Greater London Authority has backed a motion to increase communication to get all voters registered in time for the election.

To register to vote, visit the government’s website here.

You will receive a poll card nearer the time with details of the upcoming election and where to go to vote.

Passports will be accepted as a voter ID (PA Wire)

What forms of ID will be accepted?

Voters in England will need to show a photo identification to vote at polling stations in some elections.

This applies to:

UK parliamentary elections, including general elections, byelections and recall petitions;

Local elections and byelections;

Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

The Electoral Commission has a list of accepted forms of ID, which includes:

a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional);

a driving licence issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands;

a UK passport;

a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country;

a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme);

a Blue Badge;

a biometric residence permit (BRP);

a defence identity card (MoD form 90);

a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein;

a Northern Ireland electoral identity card;

a voter authority certificate; and

an anonymous elector’s document.

Travel passes are also acceptable forms of ID, including the following:

an older person’s bus pass;

a disabled person’s bus pass;

an Oyster 60+ card;

a freedom pass;

a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC);

a 60-and-over Welsh concessionary travel card;

a disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card; and

a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass.

You can still use your ID to vote if it has expired. However, it needs to look like you and bear your current legal name.

The move to introduce voter ID has been controversial, especially considering a study from September that showed one in four Londoners are in the dark about the new requirement.

The Government said the vast majority of voters cast their ballot with ease at last May’s local elections, when the requirement to show officially approved ID was introduced in England in the biggest change to in-person voting in 150 years.

The change was needed to combat possible voter impersonation, ministers said. Opponents stress there is barely any evidence of voter fraud in Britain, with just nine convictions out of tens of millions of ballots cast in the past five years.

How can I get a photo identity card (or voter authority certificate)?

If you do not have an acceptable voter ID, you can apply for a voter authority certificate.

You can apply online and you’ll need a recent digital photo of yourself and your national insurance number. If you don’t know your national insurance number (you can find a lost one here), you can use something else to identify yourself, such as a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.