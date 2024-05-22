“Walker, Texas Ranger” Reboot with Jared Padalecki Canceled at The CW After 4 Seasons

"It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off," Padalecki wrote on Instagram

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Jared Padalecki's time as Cordell Walker has come to an end.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 21, Padalecki, 41, announced that The CW had canceled Walker, a reboot of the Chuck Norris-led Walker, Texas Ranger, after four seasons.

"Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off," the former Supernatural star wrote next to a photo of his hat and badge.



Related: Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's 'Done My Job Right' If She Gets Hateful DMs About Cressida (Exclusive)

"After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful," he continued. " Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs…WITH THE FANS!"

Padalecki wrote that the cast's "gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever."



"It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again. 🤠❤️" he concluded.



Rebecca Brenneman/The CW Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker and Odette Annable as Geri Broussard on 'Walker'

Related: The Good Doctor Offers a Peek at the Surgeons’ Bright Futures in Series Finale: How It Ended After 7 Seasons

The CW confirmed the news by sharing Padalecki's statement on its official Instagram account and issuing a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.



“We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network," the statement read.

Some members of the cast responded to the news by commenting on Padalecki's post.

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki on 'Walker'

"Most lovely group of people in front and behind the camera that I've ever gotten the pleasure to know and work with. All lead by your brother. Thank you. Cant wait to see what you do next," Dave Annable, who had a recurring role as Dan Miller in seasons 2 and 3, wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Odette Annable, who starred as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard, shared Padalecki's post on her Instagram Stories. "Heartbroken over here, but so damn grateful for every minute on the @thecwwalker set," she wrote. "It saved me in more ways that I can count."

The Walker series finale will air on June 26.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.