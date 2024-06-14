Walking Dead's Norman Reedus shares tribute to dog co-star after his death

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has paid tribute to his canine co-star following the sad news of his death.

It was recently announced that The Walking Dead dog actor Seven had died. In the series, Seven played Daryl Dixon's companion, simply named Dog.

AMC

In an Instagram post and accompanying stories, Reedus, who played Daryl, paid tribute to Seven with touching photos.

He wrote: "Gonna miss u seven," alongside a broken heart emoji. "Best tv buddy ever."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their condolences and sadness over the news, posting crying and heartbreak emojis.

"Aw so sorry to hear that. He was so amazing on the Walking Dead series. Sleep in Peace sweet pup!" said one. Another commented: "RIP to a beautiful dog and friend who was part of the WD family!!"

bigbaldhead - Instagram

Other Walking Dead stars also expressed their heartbreak over Seven's death, including Lynn Collins (who played Leah Shaw), Khary Payton (who played Ezekiel), and Sabrina Gennarino (who played Tamiel).

Seven began playing Dog in season 9 of the show and continued his role until the series finale. Originally owned by Leah Shaw, Dog was later taken in by Daryl and became his loyal sidekick after Leah's departure.

AMC

Since the series finale, Daryl has received his own spin-off show titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The series takes place 12 years after the outbreak, around one year after the main show's finale.

The second season The Book of Carol, featuring Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is set to premiere this September.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol premieres this September on AMC in the US and Sky Max/NOW in the UK.

