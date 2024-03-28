Daily Briefing: War ends in the Magic Kingdom

After two years of public battling, the war between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney seems to have ended. Also in the news: Divers recovered the bodies of two people following a bridge collapse in Baltimore. The men's Sweet 16 begins tonight in NCAA March Madness.

No fight in Mickey Mouse's house

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s board voted unanimously Wednesday to accept a deal with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to drop most of their legal disputes and move forward, according to The Associated Press.

This the culmination of multiple, public lawsuits going on between the entertainment giant and Florida's political leadership.

Why was Disney suing DeSantis? In one First Amendment lawsuit, Disney said DeSantis led a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company for its then-president's public comments decrying the governor's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. There also was a separate fight between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which was created in 2023 by DeSantis to replace Disney's 56-year-old special district.

What does the Disney settlement say? The development agreements made before the board takeover in February are null and void, giving the DeSantis-appointed board control.

Did Disney drop the First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis? Not yet. However, the company has agreed to defer the next stage of its appeal for now until negotiations on the new development agreement with the CFTOD are finished.

What we know about 6 missing workers in Baltimore

Eight workers were fixing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed, and two were rescued. Officials called off a search-and-rescue for the remaining six Tuesday evening. They are now working to recover the bodies of workers from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. On Wednesday, Baltimore officials said divers recovered a red pickup truck submerged in 25 feet of water. Baltimore officials said divers are no longer able to safely navigate or operate beyond concrete that is believed to encase trapped vehicles. Read more

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, center, is surrounded by city officials during a prayer at a vigil for victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse at the Mount Olive Baptist Church on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

More news to know now

Judge recommends disbarment for Trump lawyer

A California Bar Court judge recommended disbarment for John Eastman, one of the architects of former President Donald Trump’s strategy to steal the 2020 election. The move comes after Eastman was accused of creating a plan to recruit Republicans in key swing states to serve as fake presidential electors despite President Joe Biden winning the states. Congress could then either recognize the GOP electors and hand the election to Trump or throw the dispute to the House of Representatives, where Republicans could name Trump president under Eastman's plot. Here's what might happen to Eastman now.

How a church gave Nashville's Covenant School hope

This week marks one year since a mass shooter, armed with two assault-like rifles and a handgun, killed six people at the Nashville Christian elementary school on March 27, 2023. In a building riddled with bullet holes and traumatic memories, Covenant staff scrambled to find a space after the shooting where they could finish the school year and provide some version of a normal routine for students. Five miles east of Covenant’s hilltop campus, leaders at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ sprung into action and offered their building. After the church provided solace and safety, Covenant staff and students are planning to return to the school building in April. Read more

Photographs of Mike Hill, left, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Katherine Koonce, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, and Cynthia Peak were placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance to the Covenant School Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Sweetness amid the March Madness

March Madness moves quickly. In the blink of an eye, the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's tournament begins on Thursday with UConn against San Diego State. Also on Thursday, No. 2 Arizona faces No. 6 Clemson and No. 2 Iowa State plays No. 3 Illinois. Now's the time for teams to make that championship push. It's also time to be bold.

Here are three NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 upset picks in men's March Madness.

The women's Sweet 16 reseeding has South Carolina still No. 1, but UConn is closing in.

USC Trojans forward Kaitlyn Davis (24) tries to block a shot by USC Trojans forward Kaitlyn Davis (24) during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game in Los Angeles, California.

Photo of the day: 'Cop City' activists chain themselves to top of 250-foot crane

Two protesters who climbed a 250-feet crane at an Atlanta construction site and attached their arms with duct tape were subsequently arrested. The site is at the construction of a public safety training center being built in a forest near Atlanta that many protesters are calling "Cop City." Read why they were protesting.

'Cop City' activists arrested after chaining themselves to top of crane

Associated Press contributed reporting.

