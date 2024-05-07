Watch Apple 'Let Loose' livestream: Announcements may center around iPad, accessories

Apple may unveil some new innovations or features on some of its products Tuesday during the company's "Let Loose" event.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the "Let Loose," event scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch the embedded video live at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

Apple is also streaming the event on its YouTube channel. You can also watch it on Apple's website and on the Apple TV app.

What is Apple announcing?

While Apple has not released any details about announcements that could be made on Tuesday, the event invitation and promotion feature illustrations and motion graphics of a hand holding what appears to be an Apple Pencil, suggesting the presentation may center on iPads and related accessories or features.

Tuesday's event is not when Apple normally unveils new features and updates for its operating systems and devices. Those are typically made at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to be online June 10 to 14.

