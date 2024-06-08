How to watch Belmont Stakes live stream free from anywhere

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Victor Espinoza looks back after crossing the finish line with American Pharoah to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Belmont Park. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The final race in the 2024 Triple Crown is here, and it's slightly different from past years. We'll show you everything you need to know about the race, including how to watch the Belmont Stakes, when the main event takes place, and what's new this year.

The Belmont Stakes comes on the heels (or hooves) of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Streaks, the other two events that make up the Spring's Triple Crown horse races. Planned renovations at Belmont Park mean that the race will be held at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, for the first time in history. The Saratoga course is slightly shorter than the Belmont course, so the race will be 1.25 miles long rather than the usual 1.5 miles. Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness Streaks runner-up Mystik Dan is scheduled to participate in today's race.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes, including a free live streaming option. Plus, we'll let you know exactly when you need to tune in to watch the main event, since it's a busy day filled with many races.

How to watch Belmont Stakes quick links

How to watch the Belmont Stakes in the US

In a change-up from the other two Triple Crown races this year, the Belmont Stakes will air on Fox Sports 1 and FOX. Coverage will start on FS1 at 10:30 a.m. ET and run until 4 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m. ET, FOX's main channel will take over coverage. The 156th Belmont Stakes is scheduled to start at 6:41 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8 on FOX.

If you don't have cable, you can catch both early FS1 coverage and FOX coverage of the main race using Fubo, a live TV streaming package. Subscriptions start at $79.99 a month, but new users can currently try the service free for one week.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes in the UK

The Belmont Stakes will air on Sky Sports in the UK. For those without cable, you can get in on the streaming action via a Now TV account. Now Sports' one-off memberships start at £14.99 a day.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes in Ireland

The Belmont Stakes will live stream through Virgin Media 2 in Ireland. This free streaming option doesn't require any account creation, so viewers just need to go to the website at the start of the race to watch it live. Virgin Media 2 is also accessible if you're outside of Ireland right now via a VPN. See below for details.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes for free from anywhere

If you'll be outside Ireland when the race kicks off but you still want to tune in to the free stream, you can access it via VPN. Short for virtual private networks, VPNs allow you to temporarily change your device's location so that you can access websites from anywhere. VPNs have a variety of uses, but they're especially popular among people looking to keep up with their usual websites and apps while traveling abroad and those hoping to boost their online privacy.

If this sounds like it might be a good fit, we recommend trying ExpressVPN. It's an easy-to-use VPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Our ExpressVPN review has all the details. Keep reading to learn how to use a VPN.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don't have one.

Install it on the device you're using to watch the race.

Set the location to Ireland.

Go to Virgin Media 2.

Enjoy the 156th Belmont Stakes.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

