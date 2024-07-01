How to watch Euro 2024 on TV and live stream, including BBC and ITV schedules

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament continues in Germany, with the knockout stages progressing at pace.

Reigning champions Italy are out, losing 2-0 to Switzerland – who will now go on to play England in a quarter-final next Saturday (July 6).

Gareth Southgate's side hasn't had the easiest of Euro 2024 journeys so far. England qualified before playing their final game, and won Group C even after a 0-0 draw against Slovenia – but have struggled to produce commanding performances.

After going 1-0 down to Slovakia in their second-round fixture, a stunning injury-time goal from La Liga superstar Jude Bellingham gave England a lifeline, with a header from Harry Kane less than a minute into extra time securing the team's place in the quarter-finals.



Scotland's Euro 2024 journey is already over, following their last-place finish in Group A after losing their final match against Hungary on Sunday (June 23).



The entire tournament is being broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK, with the rights shared between the BBC and ITV. Here's how the schedules for each broadcaster are looking as we move towards the knockout stages.

Visionhaus - Getty Images

Euro 2024 TV schedule – Round of 16

ITV had the first three picks for the Round of 16 matches, as well as the first choice at the semi-finals stage. The BBC has first and third choice when selecting the quarter-final games, and both broadcasters will air the final.



ITV chose England's second-round tie against Slovakia as one of its first picks, also airing Spain's match against Georgia that same evening in a back-to-back double bill of matches.

The BBC has three matches to ITV's five during this round. This might be because during the Round of 16, the Beeb also had to accommodate live coverage of Glastonbury 2024 between June 28 and 30.

For the next two weeks, it's also broadcasting extensive live tennis action from Wimbledon across BBC One, BBC Two, iPlayer and its radio channels.



Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Related: How to watch '99, a celebration of Manchester United's treble-winning season

Meanwhile, for Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans looking to find out how their favourite soaps will be affected, check out our roundup of June and July's soaps schedule changes so far.

ITV has also confirmed that throughout the tournament, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will stream on ITVX from 7am on the days each episode airs on TV.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown based on the publicly available schedules so far. The times in bold are coverage start times, and we've also listed the kick-off times.

All BBC games will also stream live on BBC iPlayer, and all ITV games will also stream live on ITVX.

Monday, July 1

3.45pm for 5pm kick-off, ITV1: France v Belgium (Match 42)

7.30pm for 8pm kick-off, BBC One: Portugal v Slovenia (Match 41)

Tuesday, July 2

4.30pm for 5pm kick-off, BBC One: Romania v Netherlands (Match 43)

7pm for 8pm kick-off, ITV1: Austria v Turkey (Match 44)

Rob Newell - CameraSport - Getty Images

Euro 2024 TV schedule – Quarter-final, semi-finals and final

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals will be played on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, and as mentioned above, the BBC has the first and third choices of those games.

The BBC's first choice could have a direct impact on ITV's plans, particularly whether Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air on July 5 or move to a different date. The first two quarter-finals also take place the day after the UK general election, although the likelihood of news coverage continuing into Friday evening is small.

Again, we'll update once the schedules have been confirmed and the broadcasters have made their choices – but for now, here's what the schedule looks like. The times shown here are kick-off times for viewers in the UK.

Friday, July 5

5pm: Spain v Germany

8pm: Match 41 winner v Match 42 winner

Saturday, July 6

5pm: England v Switzerland

8pm: Match 43 winner v Match 44 winner

The semi-finals follow on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10 (ITV gets first choice), and the Euro 2024 final is booked for Sunday, July 14. Unlike the World Cup and the UEFA Nations League, there's no third-placed play-off at the European Championships.

Holly McCandless Desmond - BBC

Euro 2024 – BBC TV pundits, presenters and commentators

The BBC's Euro 2024 coverage airs from a central studio in Berlin overlooking the Brandenburg Gate. Its presenting lineup features Match of the Day's long-serving host Gary Lineker, Football Focus host Alex Scott and Gabby Logan. They'll be joined by Mark Chapman, host of Match of the Day 2 and regular contributor to BBC Radio 5 Live's flagship sports programming.

Scott will also host an iPlayer highlights programme titled Euros Breakdown.

The BBC's team has a large lineup of pundits including former England internationals Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Ellen White and Frank Lampard.

Scottish women's national team captain Rachel Corsie and former Scottish men's international James McFadden have also been providing analysis, along with ex-Wales men's captain Ashley Williams.

Corsie confirmed on social media that following Scotland's exit from the tournament, her time with the BBC team has also come to an end, writing: "Very grateful to @BBCSport for my @EURO2024 experience. Also, thanks to everyone for your kind support."

The pundits also include Brentford's manager Thomas Frank, former Manchester United and West Ham United boss David Moyes, and Cesc Fàbregas, who won the Euros twice with Spain in 2008 and 2012 and became a double Premier League winner in his spell at Chelsea.

The BBC's lead commentary team consists of Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steve Bower, Steve Wilson and Vicki Sparks. They will be supported by co-commentary from five former international footballers: Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy, James McFadden, The One Show host Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown.

Kelly Somers and Eilidh Barbour will report for the BBC during the tournament.

ITV

Euro 2024 – ITV TV pundits, presenters and commentators

ITV's Euro 2024 lineup is led by Mark Pougatch, and he'll be joined by Laura Woods, who led the channel's FIFA Women's World Cup broadcasts in 2023.

Its pundits will include former England men's internationals Ian Wright, Joleon Lescott and Gary Neville, plus former England women's internationals Eni Aluko and Karen Carney.

They'll be joined by Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Spurs' head coach Ange Postecoglou and Christina Unkel, a former referee who now specialises in analysing the rules of the game on CBS Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl also joined the ITV lineup during the group stages, but his obligations to the team as they prepare for the new club season mean that he's returned to the UK.

"My fabulous week @itvsport is over," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you very much for the warm welcome. It was [a] pleasure to meet you and to be part of the @euro2024."

ITV's guest pundits during the tournament since Röhl's return to the UK have included former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta, who played for Middlesborough in the mid-2000s.

Like the BBC, the ITV team is also broadcasting from a studio in the centre of Berlin overlooking Pariser Platz and the Brandenburg Gate.

ITV's lead commentators for Euro 2024 are Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Pien Meulensteen (who became the first woman to lead commentary of a live Premier League football game last year), Sam Matterface (whose voice will be familiar to Dancing on Ice viewers) and Seb Hutchinson.

They will be supported by co-commentators Andros Townsend, Ally McCoist and Lee Dixon.

ITV's on-air team will also include reporters Gabriel Clarke, Connie McLaughlin and Celina Hinchcliffe.

You Might Also Like