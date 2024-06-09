How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2024: TV channel and live stream for race today

How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2024: TV channel and live stream for race today

George Russell took a first pole of the season for Mercedes ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The British driver finished with an identical lap time to that of dominant world champion Max Verstappen’s but will start on pole as he set it first.

It looked like a promising qualification for teammate Lewis Hamilton, though he fell away and into seventh after setting a blistering pace in final practice.

Ferrari could not follow up their success at the Monaco Grand Prix and failed to get either car into the top ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the race.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session will be broadcast live on on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 9.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.