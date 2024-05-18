How to watch Fury vs Usyk: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing today

Tyson Fury meets Oleksandr Usyk tonight as one of the biggest fights boxing has to offer finally takes place in Saudi Arabia.

This evening’s blockbuster showdown at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena between two long-time rivals will crown the first undisputed world champion the heavyweight division has seen in over twenty years - and the first of the four-belt era.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk has been a contest long in the making. Originally planned for February, it was pushed back again after the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ suffered a freak cut above his eye during a sparring session.

While Fury has often talked about how little the idea of becoming undisputed actually means to him, it’s difficult to get away from the sheer magnitude of this fight.

Usyk is surely the most dangerous opponent Fury has ever met and, despite the size difference, certainly knows how to beat a British heavyweight having previously made light work of both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, the latter in admittedly controversial fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the mammoth showdown tonight.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk

TV channel and live stream: Fury vs Usyk will be shown live in the UK via DAZN’s pay-per-view service, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

DAZN announced that for those who already have a subscription, the fight would be available to purchase at a cost of £23.99. Otherwise new customers would pay £24.99 to buy the event and get a free month’s subscription to DAZN in the process.

Sky Sports are charging £24.95, where coverage starts at 4pm BST. It will cost £24.99 on TNT Sports, who will start their broadcast at 2.30pm. Viewers will not have to be subscribed to either service to watch the event.

Live blog: Follow the entire card tonight with Standard Sport’s live fight blog.