How to watch Haney vs Garcia: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing tonight

Devin Haney meets Ryan Garcia in New York tonight on another huge evening of boxing.

‘The Dream’ is putting his WBC light-welterweight title on the line in a massive main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, looking to further establish himself as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound superstars.

Former undisputed lightweight king Haney returns to the ring for the first time since outclassing Regis Prograis in December, moving up to 31-0 in the process and becoming a two-weight world champion on his debut at 140 pounds.

Garcia, meanwhile, faces another huge task. He stepped up in class to fight another long-time rival in Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last year but was beaten with relative ease, while the build-up to this fight has been dominated by concerns over Garcia’s well-being.

Garcia initially missed weight by 3.2 pounds on Friday, costing him $1.5million in a bet with Haney and also depriving him of the chance to win the WBC title on Saturday.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

TV channel and live stream: Haney vs Garcia is being shown live in the UK on DAZN pay-per-view, at a price of £19.99.

Fans can also watch DAZN 1 HD on Sky channel 429.

