How to watch Haney vs Garcia: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing tonight

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read

Devin Haney meets Ryan Garcia in New York tonight on another huge evening of boxing.

‘The Dream’ is putting his WBC light-welterweight title on the line in a massive main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, looking to further establish himself as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound superstars.

Former undisputed lightweight king Haney returns to the ring for the first time since outclassing Regis Prograis in December, moving up to 31-0 in the process and becoming a two-weight world champion on his debut at 140 pounds.

Garcia, meanwhile, faces another huge task. He stepped up in class to fight another long-time rival in Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last year but was beaten with relative ease, while the build-up to this fight has been dominated by concerns over Garcia’s well-being.

Garcia initially missed weight by 3.2 pounds on Friday, costing him $1.5million in a bet with Haney and also depriving him of the chance to win the WBC title on Saturday.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

TV channel and live stream: Haney vs Garcia is being shown live in the UK on DAZN pay-per-view, at a price of £19.99.

Fans can also watch DAZN 1 HD on Sky channel 429.

The Evening Standard's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Team USA Girlies Are *Not* Loving Their Olympic Uniforms

    Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...

  • Who will win the Stanley Cup? Predictions for NHL playoffs bracket

    USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?

  • Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz $10 million for MMA fight

    Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.

  • Beijing half marathon: Top three stripped of medals after investigation

    The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.

  • Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City elicits opposing responses in 2 cities

    PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If

  • From high-profile shakeups to legend retirements, a week to remember on curling scene

    The so-called free agency period at the start of an Olympic quadrennial is typically the high-water mark for curling team adjustments and player movement. Surprise announcements in recent days and speculation on what's to come has created a Roaring Game version of a mid-quad trade deadline. Teams want to strike before it's too late so they can prepare for the final 18-month push to the Canadian Curling Trials. With some big names on the move and a couple of curling legends calling it quits to bo

  • MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for 'inappropriate actions' vs Mets

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets three days earlier. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman's suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman

  • The Islanders, again? Yes, but things figure to be more entertaining this time around.

    Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.

  • 'Completely new game': Leafs turn their attention to playoff matchup with Bruins

    TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's

  • Scheffler wiped out from Masters and opens with a 69 at Hilton Head. He trails Poston by 6 shots

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies — six of them in a seven-hole stretch — for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamil

  • Report: Chinese swimmers were allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics despite positive doping tests

    SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian newspaper says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive to doping because world governing bodies agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that the tests had been contaminated. The Daily Telegraph in Sydney said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication, at a training camp held months before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pande

  • Maple Leafs sign defenceman Cade Webber to two-year entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of US$875,000. The 23-year-old Weber had six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 NCAA season with Boston University. He helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals. Webber, from Meadville, Penn., has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. He was name

  • Streaking Jets prepare for playoff clash with star-studded Avalanche

    WINNIPEG — Sean Monahan was walking his dog when a car drove past him, braked, backed up and stopped. A mother and her son hopped out and approached the Winnipeg Jets forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. “She said, ‘We just wanted to say hi and wish you luck and we’re looking forward to watching the playoffs,’” Monahan recalled with a smile. He and his goldendoodle, Winston, often meet friendly, passionate fans. It’s one of the reasons Monahan is looking fo

  • Former NHL star Jaromir Jagr scores in his first game since turning 52

    KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe

  • 50* biggest NFL draft busts of last 50 years: Trey Lance, other 2021 QBs already infamous

    In a matter of three years, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson went from franchise savior to infamous NFL draft busts. Where do they rank overall?

  • Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the First Thing He Told Angel Reese After the WNBA Draft (Exclusive)

    "I am described as Angel's understandable ear," Shaquille O'Neal tells PEOPLE exclusively of the LSU star who was selected by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft

  • And they’re off: First round play begins at RBC Heritage with superstar pairings

    The pairings committee gave the fans something to watch with several pairings bringing together top players.

  • Paige VanZant to fight fellow OnlyFans star Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15

    Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke will throw down at Misfits Boxing 15, the promotion announces.

  • Maple Leafs, Bruins set to renew playoff hostilities: 'Here we go again'

    BOSTON — Auston Matthews has closed the book on his staggering regular season. The Maple Leafs sniper came one shot — one crossbar — short of becoming just the ninth player in NHL history to reach 70 goals in a campaign. Toronto's star attraction and his teammates limped over the finish line with four straight losses to close out the schedule in games that were largely insignificant as Matthews pushed for the milestone. The slate now wiped clean, the Leafs' attention is squarely on the playoffs

  • Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 Trailer Drops Days After Football Club’s Second Major Promotion

    The real-life version of Ted Lasso is back for another season. One week after Wrexham AFC snagged its second promotion in as many years, FX has released a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham Season 3. For the uninitiated: The docuseries follows Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) as they navigate …