Watch highlights of speedy rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who is set to join Chiefs

NFL pundits around the U.S. were questioning whether Patrick Mahomes could lead the Chiefs to a win in a road playoff game for the first time* on Jan. 16.

*Spoiler alert: he did

On that same day, Louis Rees-Zammit sent shock waves across the sporting community in the United Kingdom. Rees-Zammit, who had appeared in 31 international rugby matches for Wales, announced he was stepping away from the sport at the age of 22.

Wales Online called it a “stunning announcement.”

Scottish readers saw this headline in the Scotsman: “Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit stuns rugby world by quitting sport to pursue NFL dream.”

The NFL’s lure pulled Rees-Zammit away from rugby even though he appeared to be on course to be a star in that sport for years.

Rees-Zammit entered the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, and this week agreed to a contract with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rees-Zammit will sign a three-year contract with the Chiefs on Friday, and it’s “one that includes some guaranteed money and a signing bonus.”

Three years may seem like a long time, but the NFL this season is expanding each team’s practice squad by one to include an international player (someone who is not from the U.S. or Canada). Each team can elevate the so-called International Practice Squad Player to the active roster three times during the season.

Teams also will receive a training camp roster exemption for that player.

Rees-Lightning

Rees-Zammit comes to Kansas City with a cool nickname: Rees-Lightning.

An Associated press story noted Rees-Zammit had averaged an English league-high 1.6 line breaks per match for his club team, Gloucester. That term essentially refers to broken tackles.

Rees-Zammit also has blazing speed and that’s how he earned that Rees-Lightning moniker. Here are highlights of the new Chiefs player, who is expected to play on offense.

Tries are very important in Rugby.



Louis Rees-Zammit scores lots of them.



To see 6 minutes worth of LRZ's best tries, click the link here: https://t.co/clSlCkkFhX pic.twitter.com/DA0tPYvUoZ — Andrew Forde (@andrewfrugby) August 4, 2023

The pace and precision of Louis Rees-Zammit



His tries at #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/n35uvdCPVR — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 8, 2023