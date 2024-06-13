How to Watch ‘Inside Out 2’: Is the Pixar Sequel Streaming?

It’s been nearly 10 years since “Inside Out” first hit screens, and now it’s time to head back into Riley’s head, with “Inside Out 2.”

Directed by Kelsey Mann, “Inside Out 2” marks the 9th sequel released by Pixar to date — though yes, “Monsters University” is technically a prequel, but it’s fine — and takes fans back to a now-teenage Riley, getting ready to enter high school. But, this is one you can’t watch at home on Disney+ just yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about seeing “Inside Out 2.”

What is the release date?

“Inside Out 2” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Is “Inside Out 2” streaming?

Eventually, it will be. But for now, you can only see the film in theaters. Beginning “Avatar: The Way of Water” last Spring, Disney has seemingly been following a pattern of releasing theatrical films on digital rental two months after theatrical release, and adding them to Disney+ or Hulu — “Inside Out 2” will almost certainly land on the former — after 100 days in theaters.

We’ll keep you posted when a streaming date is officially revealed.

What is “Inside Out 2” about?

Similar to the original “Inside Out,” the sequel follows young Riley as she navigates growing up with the help of the emotions in her head. This time around, she’s 13 years old and dealing with the many new emotions that come with puberty.

That includes Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and more. Unfortunately, Anxiety starts trying to take the wheel full-time almost immediately, and well, you can imagine how that goes.

Is the cast the same as the first “Inside Out”?

For the most part, yes, Riley’s emotions are voiced by the same cast as “Inside Out.” The only exceptions are Fear and Disgust, who are voiced in “Inside Out 2” by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively. In the first film, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling lent their voices to the emotions.

Of course, with new emotions comes new voices, so the cast of “Inside Out 2” also expanded with newcomers, including Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri and more.

Watch the trailer

