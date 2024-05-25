How to watch Taylor vs Catterall 2: TV channel, live stream and price for boxing tonight

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall settle their blood blood as they go head-to-head in the ring in Leeds tonight.

It is more than two years since the pair fought for the first time, when Taylor was incredibly fortunate to win a points decision and retain his undisputed light-welterweight status.

He has fought just once since then, losing to Teofimo Lopez, and the 33-year-old now looks to get his career back on line by beating Catterall again and ensuring there is no controversy on this occasion.

There are no belts on the line but revenge will be sweet enough for Catterall, who boasts a record of 28-1 and has beaten Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares since that disappointment against Taylor.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall 2

TV channel and live stream: Taylor vs Catterall 2 will be shown live in the UK on DAZN. A subscription to the platform starts from £9.99 a month.

In the USA, ESPN+ will show the action.

