Weather map 'anomaly' from data error, not massive post-eclipse waves | Fact check

The claim: Weather map images show phenomenon that caused giant waves in southern Africa after eclipse

An April 13 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows images of weather maps with a large dark shape that grows larger and moves north toward southwestern Africa.

"Did anyone hear about this weird anomaly that happened the day after the eclipse and CERN starting up again?" reads the caption. "It produced HUGE waves that seemed to originate from the aurora in Antarctica. No wind but massive waves."

Another video making a similar claim on Facebook was deleted after it was shared 3,500 times in three days.

Our rating: False

The dark shape on the map did not depict a real phenomenon, according to the company that produced the maps. It showed up on the weather maps as a result of a "model error." CERN, which has nothing to do with creating waves or weather, resumed operations a month before the eclipse and weather map error.

'Anomaly' wasn't real, resulted from model error

The maps in the post were produced by Ventusky, a weather modeling company. On April 12, the company posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, about the "anomaly" on the maps:

"Despite numerous reports of UFOs or Atlanteans launching from the ocean, yesterday’s image of giant waves near Africa was due to a model error. Fortunately our provider, the German Meteorological Institute @DWD_presse, has already resolved it, and the forecast is fine."

USA TODAY previously debunked a suite of false claims about the April 8 eclipse, including a claim that CERN would become operational on the day of the eclipse for the purpose of opening a "portal."

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, uses its Large Hadron Collider to study matter and is responsible for finding the Higgs boson particle, or God particle. ​​Scientists say the finding helps explain the Big Bang theory and how the universe was formed.

CERN has been operational for years. After its yearly winter technical hiatus, it resumed operations in March 2024 − a full month before the eclipse.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

