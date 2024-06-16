Weekly round-up: Five stories you may have missed

A story about quadriplegic adventurer Geoff Holt, who has completed a record-breaking trip around the UK by boat, was among our most read this week in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Little owl pair set to join flying display team

A pair of owl chicks are set to become the latest addition to a bird of prey charity's flying display team.

Little owls Cheddar and Mozzarella are being hand-reared at the Hawk Conservancy Trust near Andover.

Currently four weeks old, the owlets weigh 150g - about the weight of half an apple - and are getting used to visitors in their outside aviary.

Once fully grown, the pair will hone their flying skills before joining the owl displays at the attraction.

Isle of Wight boundary changes explained

BBC political reporter Emily Hudson explained the Isle of Wight boundary changes using a paddling pool map...

People living on the Isle of Wight will have two MPs on 5 July after the creation of two constituencies on the island.

It is currently the UK's most populous single constituency, but has been split into Isle of Wight West, with 59,000 voters, and Isle of Wight East, with 57,000 voters.

The island is one of two "protected" constituencies in England that are permitted less than 69,724 electors.

The changes were part of the Boundary Commission's work aiming to make Parliament fairer by giving each constituency a roughly similar number of voters.

Disabled sailor completes powerboat challenge

A man who is paralysed from the chest down said he circumnavigated Great Britain in a power boat to prove to "other profoundly disabled people that barrier-free boating is possible".

Geoff Holt MBE, originally from Portsmouth, set off from Tower Bridge in London on 13 May and returned after three-and-a-half weeks.

He said crossing the finish line felt "euphoric".

The challenge has so far raised more than £75,000 for Mr Holt's charity Wetwheels, which provides specially-designed accessible boats to disabled people of all ages to use.

Second fire within days at derelict island hotel

A fire broke out at a derelict hotel at an Isle of Wight resort for the second time in a week.

Crews from five stations on the island were called to the fire at the Cygnet Hotel, in Sandown, at 22:30 BST on Wednesday.

Firefighters worked overnight to put the fire out with people living nearby urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

A fire on 5 June at the property is thought to have been started deliberately, the fire service said.

Boat explosion leaves two men in hospital

Two men were taken to hospital with burns after an explosion and fire on a boat.

RNLI, coastguard, fire and ambulance crews were called to the yacht in Lymington Harbour on Tuesday shortly before 12:45 BST.

One of the men onboard suffered "significant burn injuries to his face, hands and legs", the RNLI said.

The pair were treated by lifeboat crews before being taken into the care of paramedics and air ambulance doctors.

