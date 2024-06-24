A well-known national discount store is coming to this busy Midlands shopping center

A popular discount store brand is headed to Cayce.

Five Below, which has stores across the U.S., will open a spot in the Parkland Plaza shopping center just off Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce. That shopping center includes a host of national and local businesses, including Food Lion, Planet Fitness, Bealls, The Kingsman restaurant, Monterrey Mexican restaurant, Capital Climbing gym and more.

A large, blue banner hanging at the shopping center notes Five Below is coming this fall. The banner also notes those looking to work at the store can apply at fivebelow.com.

There are more than 1,200 Five Below locations in the U.S. Other Midlands locations include a store off Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, another one on Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia and a location on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

Five Below is known for offering most of its items at $5 or below. The shops carry everything from T-shirts to snacks to toys to home decor items to skincare products and beyond. The company started in 2002 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and has grown rapidly since. It went public in 2012, hit $1 billion in annual sales in 2016 and opened its 1,200th store in 2022.

The Five Below coming to Parkland Plaza will be located along a busy corridor in Cayce. About 28,000 cars per day travel down Knox Abbott Drive in that area, according to state Department of Transportation statistics.