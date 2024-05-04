Wembley: Police hunt pair who 'viciously attacked' man in 70s at cashpoint

Police have released CCTV footage of two people they think attacked and robbed a 70-year-old man at a cash machine in Wembley, north west London.

The Met said that a man approached the elderly victim from behind as he withdrew cash, assaulted him and knocked him to the ground, leaving him unconscious.

As he lay on the ground a woman then took the cash that he had withdrawn from the dispenser of the ATM.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which included a fracture to the skull. He has lost hearing in one ear as a result of the attack and now has mobility issues which has forced him out of work.

According to the Met, the robbery happened on Ealing Road, Brent borough, on Sunday, March 31.

On Saturday, the force released CCTV footage of a man and a woman who they believe are the two who carried out the robbery.

Detective Sergeant Muhamed Ahmed said: “We have searched through many hours of CCTV and we believe we know who we are looking for - a woman can be seen in a fur hoodie with camouflage trousers hovering around the area where the ATM machine is.

“The same woman can then be seen speaking with another suspect, a man with a dark beard wearing a jacket with the hood up. The CCTV then later shows them both running away after the robbery.

“I am appealing to the public for help - if you know or recognise either of the suspects then please come forward to the police. This was a premeditated attack which left an elderly man injured.”

Call 101 or search @MetCC on Twitter and quote CAD5682/31MAR24. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.