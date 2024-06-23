Wembley Stadium nods to viral Taylor Swift moment with special menu item at Eras Tour

During the Eras Tour this weekend, Wembley Stadium’s food and drink menu included a hilarious nod to a viral Taylor Swift moment.

On Friday, June 21, Swift began her first three back-to-back shows at the London-based stadium over the summer, with her final concert for the weekend set for June 23. According to a picture of the stadium’s food menu on the official Eras Tour’s X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the music venue serves a special condiment in honor of Swift.

In fact, if concert guests at Wembley order chicken tenders and chips, the dish will also come with “seemingly ranch” – a nod to Swift’s viral meal when attending her now-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

At the time, The Eras Tour account took to X to show Swift posing with a fan at Arrowhead Stadium, with the caption noting that the singer was “eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

After the photo racked up more than 20m views in a few days, Heinz then announced its “Seemingly Ranch” condiment, combining ketchup and ranch. In the caption of an Instagram post at the time, Heinz made a quip about the “Anti-Hero” singer, referring to the different Eras of her albums, before introducing the condiment.

“It’s a new era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon,” Heinz wrote in the caption.

In a statement to The Independent in September, a spokesperson for Heinz shared how the sauce was inspired by Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, which is when she and Kelce had already started their relationship, although the Grammy-winner didn’t confirm that until her interview with Time in December.

The company also noted that it was releasing 100 bottles of the condiment at the time because the number is a result of 13 – Swift’s lucky number – plus 87 – Kelce’s jersey number.

One month later, Kelce’s mother – Donna Kelce – quipped about the viral moment, as sat alongside the famed “Jake from State Farm” actor, Kevin Milestook, during a Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field. She also took a picture of Milestook holding a plate of chicken tenders with only a side of ketchup, which she posted on Instagram alongside the caption, “No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc.”

During Swift’s Friday concert in London, which is predicted to see a £300m boost in the economy courtesy of the Eras tour, many celebrities were inside VIP tents. For the opening night of her London leg, Swift’s guests included her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, Bridgerton lead Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and Cara Delevingne.

The Prince of Wales was also in attendance to celebrate his 42nd birthday alongside two of his children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine. Later, a video emerged on TikTok showing William dancing along to “Shake It Off” from a box. The “All Too Well” singer also shared a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, with the caption of the Instagram post reading, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

During Swift’s second London show on June 22, Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were all spotted in a sectioned-off area of the stadium.