WestJet strike over as mechanics union and airline reach tentative agreement

WestJet says the strike that affected thousands of travellers during the long weekend is now over after an agreement with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) was made late on Sunday.

"The damage to Canadians and our airline is massive, a swift resolution was necessary. We take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented," said WestJet president Diederik Pen in a statement. "We will see no further labour action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification."

