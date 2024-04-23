Wetaskiwin Council approves application for $150K solar grant

The City of Wetaskiwin has approved the application for a solar installation program.

Administration presented to the council on March 11, 2024, seeking approval to work on a grant program that would be managed by the City and funded through a donation from the Maude Foundation and the applicants, Sue Howard, the city’s manager said on Monday, April 22 at the regular council meeting.

The administration has gained the approval of the application form from the Foundation and has a process in place to ensure this program is accessible to the residents of Wetaskiwin, Howard said in her presentation.

The administration did indicate that the council would have the final approval on the attached application.

The Maude Foundation was at the city hall last week and presented the mayor with the cheque to fund this program.

Solar Installation Grant Application:

The solar program was specifically designed to give residential property owners access to grant funding to install solar panels on their property with the intent of lowering their power costs. Eligible applicants will receive $6,000 to install a 4kWh minimum solar panel on their residential property. Grant monies awarded may be used for both purchasing the solar panel and installation.

Pre-approval:

• Submit this application to assess your eligibility for the Solar Installation Grant Program.

• The City of Wetaskiwin requires a quote for a minimum 4kWh solar panel(s) to be

submitted with this application for pre-approval to be granted.

Grant Approval & Payment

• You must obtain a development permit and building permit before proceeding with the

installation of the solar panel. For more information on applying for and submitting

permits, visit wetaskiwin.ca/1192/Development-Permits-Construction.

• Before the grant is paid out, the final electrician inspection for the system is required by

the City of Wetaskiwin. The inspection report must note the size of the system and must be dated anytime on or after April 1, 2024, to be eligible for the grant.

• An individual is only eligible to apply for the program once, even if they are an owner of

multiple properties within Wetaskiwin.

• The City can reserve the right to request more details or send a City representative to

View the system before payment is made.

• All fields in this application are required. Incomplete applications may not be considered.

Deadlines

• Application for approval and payment of the Solar Installation Grant must be done within

eight months of notification of pre-approval.

• Extensions may be granted in cases in which the project has been initiated, but will take

longer to complete than eight months if proof is provided to the City of Wetaskiwin.

• If no proof is received that the project is underway, the grant monies may be awarded to another applicant.

