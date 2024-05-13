Wetaskiwin organization launches walk for diabetes research

A Wetaskiwin-based organization encourages residents to help take "strides" to cure diabetes.

The Wetaskiwin Lions Club will host a fundraising walk on May 25 at By-the-Lake Park to raise funding for diabetes research.

Cliff Reed, the President of Wetaskiwin Lions Club said they will try to raise funding for diabetes supplies for those who cannot afford them.

“As this is our first stride walk, we have not set a fundraising goal, but any amount helps find the cure,” Reed added.

“From $5.00 to $500.00 all funds raised will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

Reed indicated there will be lots to do beyond the walk, along with a Diabetes Canada information display and information on the Lions pop tab program.

The event organizers will also collect pop tabs at this event.

They suggested the participants save their tabs and bring them out on event d

Qiam Noori, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ponoka News