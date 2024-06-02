What to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more: New TV shows and movies in June

"I Am: Celine Dion" hits Prime Video, "House of the Dragon" returns for Season 2 on Crave, "Star Wars: The Acolyte" and "The Bear" Season 3 come to Disney+

June marks the return of a lot of our favourite TV shows, including Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 on Netflix, The Bear Season 3 on Disney+ and House of the Dragon Season 2 on Crave in Canada. It's absolutely a busy month for TV lovers.

Mixed in with the return of our favourites are a bundle of brand new shows and movies to watch this month. From the documentary I Am: Celine Dion on Prime Video to Black Barbie on Netflix, Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, and Fancy Dance starring Lily Gladstone and Presumed Innocent with Jake Gyllenhaal, both coming to Apple TV+.

No matter your genre preference, there's a lot to watch as the summer heats up.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 - June 13

The "Polin" love continues in Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2, coming to Netflix in June, as we're still absolutely obsessed with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

After that carriage scene that had everyone excited, we'll see how this romance continues, and maybe more importantly, how Claudia Jessie's character Eloise Bridgerton reacts to this love story.

Black Barbie (Netflix)

Black Barbie - June 19

Lagueria Davis' film Black Barbie, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, looks at how the first Black Barbie came to be, back in 1980.

The fascinating and impactful story is told from the perspective of three Black women who worked at Mattel.

What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies

Star Wars: The Acolyte - June 4

From showrunner Leslye Headland, The Acolyte takes the Star Wars story into the final days of the High Republic, starring Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lee Jung-jae.

In an exploration of light and dark sides, a Jedi Master must confront a unique threat from the past, with particularly dangerous forces at play.

The Bear Season 3 - June 27

The award-winning series The Bear returns for Season 3, and we absolutely can't wait to continue to see Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) open the new restaurant alongisde the rest of the crew, with the cast including Canada's very own restaurant legend Matty Matheson.

Getty Images Disney+ Sign up for Disney+ with plans starting at $7.99/month $8 at Disney+

What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies

The Boy Season 4 - June 13

The Canadian-filmed series The Boys returns for Season 4, and the stakes seem to be higher than ever.

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is particular close to the Oval Office, more than ever, "under the muscly thumb of Homelander," played by Antony Starr. Buther (Karl Urban) only has months to live and lost his position as The Boys leader.

I Am: Celine Dion - June 25

One of the most beloved Canadians is the focus of Irene Taylor's documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which chronicles the star's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Getty Images Prime Video Sign up for Prime Video with a 30-day free trial, then $9.99/month $10 at Prime Video

What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies

House of the Dragon Season 2 - June 16

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon Season 2 is set in a more desperate time for the House Targaryen.

In the eight-episode season, Westeros is on the brink of a civil war as the Green and Black Councils fight for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 - June 7

The Power Book story continues with Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, landing on Crave in June. New alliances have been formed and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) need to "find a way back into the game," as Brayden moves into a more "reckless" lifestyle.

Meanwhile Davis (Method Man) could face disbarment and Effie (Alix Lapri) is hoping for a future at Stanford.

What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies

Presumed Innocent - June 12

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the upcoming limited series Presumed Innocent, based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Scott Turow.

From David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams, the series begins when a horrific murder is linked to the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, with one of its own a suspect.

Fancy Dance - June 28

Lily Gladstone and Isabel Deroy-Olson star in Erica Tremblay feature directorial debut Fancy Dance, in select theatres June 21, before being released on Apple TV+ June 28.

After her sister disappeared, Jax (Gladstone) has taken care of her niece Roki (Deroy-Olson) on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma, but she's at risk of losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham).

Jax and Roki continue to scour the backcountry to find Roki’s mother, hopefully in time for Roki's upcoming powwow.

Getty Images Apple TV+ Watch movies and TV shows on Apple TV+ with 7 days free, then $12.99/month $13 at Apple TV+

What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 - June 2

Jeremy Renner returns to our screens after his 2023 snowplough accident.

In the upcoming season of Mayor of Kingstown, a new face of the Russian mob is in the city and Mike McLusky (Renner) is facing pressure to end a drug war raging inside and outside prison walls.

NEW YORK - MAY 18: Paramount presented its star-powered 2022-2023 Upfront event today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a post-party in a hat tip to Madison Avenue. Pictured: Kevin Costner from YELLOWSTONE. (Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images)

Yellowstone: One-Fifty - June 21

Yellowstone fans have a little extra to watch on Paramount+ in June with Yellowstone: One-Fifty arriving on the streaming site. Kevin Costner explores Yellowstone National Park on the 150th anniversary of its founding.

Getty Images Paramount+ Watch TV shows and moves on Paramount+ with 7 days free, then $9.99/month $10 at Paramount+

What to watch on Hayu: New TV shows

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 - June 2

A newer city for the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai returns for Season 2 as the group balances friendship in the group with their family lives.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 - June 3

Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean is set in Athens, Greece, with Captain Sandy.

Fan-favourite chief stew Aesha Scott is back and as we hear her say in the sneak peak of the season, she finds herself in the "hardest management situation" she's even been in.

What to watch on Mubi: New movies

In June, Mubi is featuring a curated collection of LGBTQ+ films to stream titled, "A place of our own: Queer spaces on film." It has everything from classic movies to more lessen-known options.

Benjamin Mullinkosson's The Last Year of Darkness is an intimate look at nightlife in Chengdu, China, specifically a bar called Funky Town.

Girlfriends and Girlfriends from Zaida Carmona was the winner of the 2023 Bright Future award at International Film Festival Rotterdam. It's an exploration of friendship and desire through a group of friends, and ex-girlfriends.

