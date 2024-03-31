What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies, plus what's leaving in April
"Scarface," "Community," Spider-Man films and a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie are being removed from Netflix in Canada, while "Ripley" and "Scoop" premiere
Don't be fooled when April 1 comes around, Netflix is actually removing some beloved films in TV shows next month in Canada, including a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie, an Al Pacino hit and several Spider-Man films, while new shows, films and documentaries are released on the streaming site.
Before the Olsen twins were designing some of the most sought after clothing and accessories (we're dreaming of getting our hands on a Margaux bag from The Row), Millennials around the world grew up with their movies.
On April 1, the 2005 comedy film New York Minute, also starring Eugene Levy and Jared Padalecki, will be removed from the streaming site in Canada.
If Olsen twin comedies aren't your style, and you're more of a crime drama lover, you don't have much time left to watch the iconic 1983 Brian De Palma film Scarface, with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, before it leaves Netflix at the beginning of April.
For TV lovers, the comedy Community will end its streaming time on Netflix in Canada next month, while we still wait to see if the show's stars, including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs, will actually come together for a reunion film.
For Spider-Man fans, a number of films based on the famed comic book character will be leaving Netflix next month.
This includes the 2002 Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe and James Franco, and their subsequent film, Spider-Man 2. Additionally, The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.
What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies
Ripley - April 4
Starring All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning, Ripley takes us to 1960s Italy for the eight-episode series.
Directed, written and executive produced by Oscar winner Steve Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith's novels, the series follow Tom Ripley (Scott), initially hired by a wealthy man in New York to convince his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn), to the return to the U.S., but Tom ends up staying longer, caught in a web of lies and fraud.
Scoop - April 5
Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai and Rufus Sewell star in Scoop, a film based on Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC Newsnight appearance, where he was asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Directed by Philip Martin, written by Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil, the movie tells the story of the women who made the interview happen.
What Jennifer Did - April 10
For the true crime fans, What Jennifer Did looks back at the Jennifer Pan murder case.
The Ontario woman was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her parents in 2010. Pan's mother died and her father was in coma after three hit men, David Mylvaganam, Lenford Crawford, and Eric Carty, entered the family's home. Pan was sentenced to life in prison.
The Upshaws: Part 5 - April 18
The popular comedy The Upshaws is back for Part 5 of the series.
Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, a mechanic who lives with his family in Indianapolis, including his wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two daughters Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins) and Maya (Journey Christine), sons Bernard (Jermelle Simon) and Kelvin (Diamond Lyons), and sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes).
Dead Boy Detectives - April 25
A new supernatural series, Dead Boy Detectives, premieres on Netflix next month, which is part of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman universe.
Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are the teen ghosts who solves mysteries as the Dead Boy Detectives agency.
TV shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in April
April 1
10,000 B.C.
300: Rise of an Empire
Adventures of Dally & Spanky
The Amazing Spider-Man
Back to the Future
Brahms: The Boy 2
Catwoman
Click
Community
Crash
The Croods
DC Super Hero Girls
Employee of the Month
Grown Ups 2
House of Wax
Identity Thief
The Kingdom
Kung Fu Panda
Man Like Mobeen
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
New York Minute
R.I.P.D.
Rambo: Last Blood
Scarface
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Sing
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Split
Super Why!
TIGER & BUNNY – The Beginning
TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising
Warcraft
Wild Wild West
April 2
White Noise
One Like It
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
Black Dog
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Petta
April 6
Sword Art Online