What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies, plus what's leaving in April

Don't be fooled when April 1 comes around, Netflix is actually removing some beloved films in TV shows next month in Canada, including a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie, an Al Pacino hit and several Spider-Man films, while new shows, films and documentaries are released on the streaming site.

Before the Olsen twins were designing some of the most sought after clothing and accessories (we're dreaming of getting our hands on a Margaux bag from The Row), Millennials around the world grew up with their movies.

On April 1, the 2005 comedy film New York Minute, also starring Eugene Levy and Jared Padalecki, will be removed from the streaming site in Canada.

If Olsen twin comedies aren't your style, and you're more of a crime drama lover, you don't have much time left to watch the iconic 1983 Brian De Palma film Scarface, with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, before it leaves Netflix at the beginning of April.

For TV lovers, the comedy Community will end its streaming time on Netflix in Canada next month, while we still wait to see if the show's stars, including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs, will actually come together for a reunion film.

For Spider-Man fans, a number of films based on the famed comic book character will be leaving Netflix next month.

This includes the 2002 Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe and James Franco, and their subsequent film, Spider-Man 2. Additionally, The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Ripley - April 4

Starring All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning, Ripley takes us to 1960s Italy for the eight-episode series.

Directed, written and executive produced by Oscar winner Steve Zaillian, based on Patricia Highsmith's novels, the series follow Tom Ripley (Scott), initially hired by a wealthy man in New York to convince his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn), to the return to the U.S., but Tom ends up staying longer, caught in a web of lies and fraud.

Scoop - April 5

Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai and Rufus Sewell star in Scoop, a film based on Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC Newsnight appearance, where he was asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Directed by Philip Martin, written by Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil, the movie tells the story of the women who made the interview happen.

What Jennifer Did - April 10

For the true crime fans, What Jennifer Did looks back at the Jennifer Pan murder case.

The Ontario woman was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her parents in 2010. Pan's mother died and her father was in coma after three hit men, David Mylvaganam, Lenford Crawford, and Eric Carty, entered the family's home. Pan was sentenced to life in prison.

The Upshaws: Part 5 - April 18

The popular comedy The Upshaws is back for Part 5 of the series.

Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, a mechanic who lives with his family in Indianapolis, including his wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two daughters Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins) and Maya (Journey Christine), sons Bernard (Jermelle Simon) and Kelvin (Diamond Lyons), and sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes).

Dead Boy Detectives - April 25

A new supernatural series, Dead Boy Detectives, premieres on Netflix next month, which is part of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman universe.

Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are the teen ghosts who solves mysteries as the Dead Boy Detectives agency.

TV shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in April

April 1

10,000 B.C.

300: Rise of an Empire

Adventures of Dally & Spanky

The Amazing Spider-Man

Back to the Future

Brahms: The Boy 2

Catwoman

Click

Community

Crash

The Croods

DC Super Hero Girls

Employee of the Month

Grown Ups 2

House of Wax

Identity Thief

The Kingdom

Kung Fu Panda

Man Like Mobeen

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

New York Minute

R.I.P.D.

Rambo: Last Blood

Scarface

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Sing

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Split

Super Why!

TIGER & BUNNY – The Beginning

TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising

Warcraft

Wild Wild West

April 2

White Noise

One Like It

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

Black Dog

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Petta

April 6