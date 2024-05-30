"Bridgerton" Season 3, Part 2 is coming next month, while the Jennifer Lopez movie "Enough" and animated hit "Shrek" are being removed from Netflix in June

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies, plus what's leaving in June 2024 (Canadian Press & Getty Images & Netflix)

Many Netflix watchers are waiting for Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 in June, in addition to the final season of Sweet Tooth and the upcoming comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King and Kathy Bates. But there are also several projects with big stars being removed from the streaming site next month.

From The Divergent Series, Elvis with Austin Butler, Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and the animated film Shrek, a lot of favourites are leaving Netflix Canada. In some cases, Netflix subscribers only have a day or two to stream a TV or movie they love.

Starting with the action films, several famous movies in this genre will be removed from Netflix. That includes the 2015 film Sicario, starring Emily Blunt and Benicio Del Toro, Air Force One starring Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman, American Made with Tom Cruise, and Half Past Dead with Steven Seagal.

In terms of movies released in a series, two popular ones will be impacted by the June content removals.

Divergent, The Divergent Series: Insurgent and The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1 are all being removed from Netflix at the beginning of month.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Far from Home will also be leaving the platform, but Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming will remain on the streaming site in Canada.

For period dramas, the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice with Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen will be leaving Netflix, along with Brad Pitt's A River Runs Through It and First Knight, starring Sean Connery, Richard Gere and Julia Ormond.

Only released two years ago, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is being removed from Netflix, on June 2, and Jennifer Lopez's thriller Enough is also leaving Netflix, shortly after the release of her new film Atlas on the streaming site.

In the comedy space, you won't be able to watch the iconic 2001 animated movie Shrek on Netflix when May ends.

Additionally, the Kevin Hart and Ice Cube movie Ride Along is being removed, along with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson's Starsky & Hutch, Catfight with Sandra Oh, Anne Heche and Alicia Silverstone, and both Neighbors and Neighbors 2, starring Efron.

Watch TV shows, movies on Netflix

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies

Sweet Tooth Season 3 - June 6

The final season of Sweet Tooth arrives on Netflix next month as the journey for Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen) and Wendy (Naledi Murray) concludes.

The season picks up where we left off, travelling to Alaska to search for Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has tried to discover the origins of the deadly Sick.

There is also a new threat from Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran) and the Wolf Boys, who are trying to restart human birth.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 - June 13

Things got steamy between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3, but in just a few weeks we'll see where their story goes in Part 2.

We'll also see how Penelope secreting being Lady Whistledown impacts her life, as the pressure is on to identify the mysterious writer.

Black Barbie (Netflix)

Black Barbie - June 19

Following the cultural phenomenon that was Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Lagueria Davis' film Black Barbie, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, arrives on Netflix.

The documentary tells the story of how the first Black Barbie came to be in 1980, from the perspective of Black women who worked at Mattel.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - June 20

If you missed out on watching the addictive CMT show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which ran for 16 seasons, you have another chance to get a glimpse inside lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The series follows the 2023-24 squad, from auditions to the end of the season, similar to Making the Team, from Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U.

Trigger Warning - June 21

Jessica Alba leads the upcoming action thriller Trigger Warning, a treat for fans of Dark Angel and Sin City.

Alba plays Special Forces commando Parker, who becomes the owner of her father's bar after his sudden and mysterious death. As Parker tries to find out what happened to her father, she comes up against a violent gang.

A Family Affair - June 28

A new comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King and Kathy Bates? We're already excited.

In A Family Affair Zara (King) finds herself in an uncomfortable situation when she walks in on her mom, played by Kidman, and her boss, played by Efron, hooking up. That starts us off on a complicated love story.

Watch TV shows, movies on Netflix

TV shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in June

June 1

44 Cats

72 Cutest Animals

72 Dangerous Places to Live

A River Runs Through It

Air Force One

Amar

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Made

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Battle Ground

Cardcaptor Sakura

Catfight

Chronicle

The Client List

Confess, Fletch

Cooties

Copenhagen

The Day Will Come

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enough

First Knight

Half Past Dead

Hancock

Jack the Giant Slayer

Malverde, El Santo Patron

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Pride & Prejudice

Ride Along

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Shrek

Sicario

Sleepless

Starsky & Hutch

Transcendence

We Die Young

June 2

Elvis

He's Just Not That Into You

The Lost Husband

The Platform

June 3

The Campaign

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

June 4

Back to Q82

Blind Intersections

Here Comes the Rain

I Have a Script

In the Bosom of a Thorn

Wanted

The Writer

June 7

A Man Apart

Rock My Heart

Stree

June 14

Black Spot

Tactical Force

The Unknown Hitman: The Story of El Cholo Adrián

June 15

Beyond Evil

Dashcam

The Legend of White Snake

Somewhere Only We Know

When My Love Blooms

June 16