What's the difference between a CBE, OBE, MBE and a knighthood? GBBO judge Paul Hollywood made an MBE

Paul Hollywood was made an MBE at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Andrew Matthews / PA)

The Princess Royal has carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, awarding big names including GBBO judge Paul Hollywood.

The royal residence on Wednesday saw Hollywood get an MBE for services in baking and broadcasting.

Hollywood became well-known due to Bake Off, and even moved with the show in 2016, when it made the move from the BBC to Channel 4.

Speaking after the ceremony, Hollywood told the PA news agency that he would like to see Princess Royal appear on the show.

He said: “I’ve always been fond of the Princess Royal.

“I met her a few years ago at Buckingham Palace when the (then) Duke of Edinburgh wasn’t very well. We were all with members of the royal family and I just happened to be there with Princess Anne. So to see her again today was fantastic.”

Another name who has been awarded a gong is novelist Katherine Mosse, who was awarded an OBE for services to literature, to women, and to charity.

Game of thrones actress Emilia Clarke was awarded earlier this year, along with her mother, with an MBE in recognition of services to people with brain injuries, as founders of the charity SameYou.

But what is the difference between a CBE, OBE, MBE, and a knighthood?

What's the difference between a CBE, OBE, MBE and a knighthood?

The United Kingdom's honours system recognises and rewards people for their achievements, contributions, and service to society. The honours system includes a variety of awards, each with different criteria and levels of distinction.

Recipients of these honours are chosen through a nomination process, and the awards are usually announced on New Year's Day and the King's official birthday.

The distinctions between CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire), OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), and a knighthood are primarily based on the level of recognition and achievement. Here's a breakdown of the differences:

Story continues

Knighthood (KBE or GBE):

Knight Commander (KBE): The recipient is knighted for their significant contributions and achievements. Men receiving a knighthood are addressed as "Sir."

Knight Grand Cross (GBE): A higher rank within the knighthood category, recognising exceptional and sustained contributions. The recipient is also addressed as "Sir."

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis was among the prominent people knighted in the New Year Honours List 2024 for services to music and charity. Former chancellor and home secretary Sajid Javid was also knighted.

CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire):

The CBE is a step below knighthood in terms of rank.

It recognises individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, whether in the arts, sciences, public service, or other areas.

It is considered a high honour, and recipients may use the title "Commander."

Rugby league icons Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield both became CBEs in the New Honours List 2024 for their services to motor neurone disease research. The former England cricketer Stuart Broad, who retired in 2023, was among other celebrities who received a CBE.

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire):

The OBE is a recognition of achievement or service at a level below the CBE.

It acknowledges notable contributions in various fields, and recipients may use the title "Officer."

England women's football team captain Millie Bright and singer Leona Lewis were among the celebrities receiving an OBE in the New Year Honours List 2024.

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire):

The MBE is the lowest rank within the Order of the British Empire.

It recognises outstanding contributions or service to the community in various capacities.

Recipients are given the title "Member."

Actress Emilia Clarke and England goalkeeper Mary Earps were among the prominent people named MBE in the New Year Honours List 2024. Sports broadcasters Jeff Stelling and Hazel Irvine were also named MBEs for 2024, as was The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood.

In summary, the key differences lie in the level of recognition and the specific contributions or achievements of the individual. Knighthood represents a higher honour, while CBE, OBE, and MBE recognise contributions at varying levels, with MBE being the lowest and knighthood (KBE or GBE) being the highest within this hierarchy.