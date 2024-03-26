What's open and closed this Easter weekend in Ottawa
Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Easter long weekend.
Good Friday, March 29
Shops
Bayshore, Place d'Orléans, Rideau Centre, St. Laurent and Tanger Outlets malls are closed.
LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.
City services
Curbside waste collection and most multi-unit waste collection moves to Saturday. An exception is multi-unit garbage pickup is happening.
All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.
The city's 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters.
The Trail Road Waste Facility is open fewer hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City child-care centres and dental clinics are closed.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.
The Site program at 179 Clarence St., is closed, but the van operates as normal from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Parking and transit
All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.
OC Transpo runs on a Sunday schedule.
The on-demand pilot project in Blackburn Hamlet is running.
OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service is closed.
An OC Transpo bus stops to pick up passengers on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa on March 21. Transit schedules will be reduced Friday and Monday, and regular Para Transpo bookings are automatically cancelled. (Andrew Foote/CBC)
Recreation
The Ottawa Art Gallery is open.
The National Gallery of Canada and the agriculture, aviation, history, nature, science and war museums are open.
Easter Sunday, March 31
Shops
Bayshore, Place d'Orléans, Rideau Centre, St. Laurent and Tanger Outlets malls are closed.
Beer Stores and LCBOs are closed.
City services
All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.
People visit the National Gallery of Canada on Easter weekend 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Parking and transit
Normal city parking regulations and restrictions are in place.
OC Transpo is on a normal Sunday schedule.
The on-demand pilot project in Blackburn Hamlet is running.
OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service is closed.
Regularly scheduled Para Transpo trips on Sunday are not automatically cancelled. Customers are reminded to suspend regular bookings if they do not need their trip.
Recreation
The Ottawa Art Gallery and Shenkman Arts Centre are open.
The national gallery and agriculture, aviation, history, nature, science and war museums are open.
Easter Monday, April 1
Shops
Bayshore, Place d'Orléans, Rideau Centre, St. Laurent and Tanger Outlets malls are open.
Most grocery stores are open.
Beer Stores are open, as are select LCBOs.
A view from the Hull sector of Gatineau, Que., with the Canadian Museum of History next to the Ottawa River. This photo was taken in April 2023 using a drone. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)
City services
Curbside waste collection and most multi-unit waste collection moves to Tuesday, moving all curbside collection back a day. An exception is multi-unit garbage pickup is happening its regular day.
There are no city services at City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., 255 Centrum Blvd., or the provincial court at 100 Constellation Dr.
All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.
The city's 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters.
The Trail Road Waste Facility is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City child-care centres and dental clinics are closed.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.
The Site program at 179 Clarence St., is closed, but the van operates as normal from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Parking and transit
All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.
Recreation
The Ottawa Art Gallery and Shenkman Arts Centre are closed
The national gallery and agriculture, aviation, history, nature and war museums are open. The science and technology museum is closed Monday as it normally does this time of year.